'Hero' Jonathan Tucker Rescues Neighbor's Family in the Midst of a Terrifying Home Invasion

By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jonathan Tucker might play the bad guy in some of his famed movie and television roles, however, he is now a real-life hero.

On Sunday, June 2, the Kingdom star sprung into action after witnessing a home invasion in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., where the actor lives with his wife, Tara, and their 5-year-old twins.

jonathan tucker rescues neighbors family home invasion hero
Jonathan Tucker saved his neighbor's family from a home invasion.

The incident is said to have happened around 6:34 p.m., when Jonathan spotted a stranger suspiciously banging on doors throughout the area, prompting him to call the police, an official from the Los Angeles Police Department explained to a news publication.

While on the line with 911, The Ruins actor noticed a door of a nearby house left wide open and immediately ran over, realizing the intruder had just successfully broken in.

jonathan tucker rescues neighbors family home invasion hero
The actor shares 5-year-old twins with his wife, Tara.

Once inside his neighbor's home, Jonathan found a scared little girl, whom he carried back into the street and handed off to his wife before running back in to see if he could find anyone else.

He then found the young girl's mother and a "terrified, frantic" infant — all while the intruder was still somewhere in the house. The patriarch and owner of the property was not home at the time the incident occurred.

jonathan tucker rescues neighbors family home invasion hero
Jonathan Tucker saved a mom and her two kids from an intruder.

LAPD eventually arrived at the scene, where they did an intensive search of the house, found the suspect and placed him in custody, a spokesperson confirmed to the news outlet on Monday, June 3.

After everyone was safe and sound, Jonathan refused to take credit for rescuing the family from what could have been a much more dangerous situation.

"If you want a quote, call the LAPD because those guys are the real heroes. They put their lives on the line every day multiple times a day," the Palm Trees and Power Lines actor expressed in a statement to the news publication.

He noted: "They responded within minutes, while I was still on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. It was an extraordinary response."

jonathan tucker rescues neighbors family home invasion hero
Fans praised Jonathan Tucker for his heroic act.

Still, fans of the Hollywood star couldn't help but praise him for performing such a heroic act without hesitation.

"Bravo. Jonathan is such a class act. Not all heroes wear capes," one supporter declared via X (formerly named Twitter), as another added, "Wow, that's some real-life hero stuff! Jonathan Tucker deserves all the praise for stepping up like that."

Fans also flooded the comments section of one of Jonathan's recent Instagram posts thanking him for his selfless acts.

"Always been a fan, but now a fan for life! Thank you sir! 🇺🇸," an admirer penned, while a fourth exclaimed: "Thank you for saving that family!!!! You’re a hero!!"

