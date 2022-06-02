More Legal Woes? Crew Member Sues Johnny Depp For Allegedly Punching Him On Set

The court documents explained the incident occurred while shooting the 2018 crime drama City of Lies in which Depp played a law enforcement officer investigating the murder of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. a.k.a Biggie Smalls. Brooks reportedly claimed the scene they were shooting was not working out as planned, so he told both the director and Depp they only had time for one more shot.

The Fantastic Beasts actor allegedly became furious and yelled, "who the f*** are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!" and punched him twice in the rib cage. When Brooks didn't respond, the documents stated Depp screamed at him, "I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now."

Depp responded to the court filing insisting Brooks was injured due to "self defense/defense of others" and that the crewmember was the one who "provoked" the altercation.