Jeff Lewis' Elderly Neighbor Tied Up & Beaten With Gun In Terrifying Home Invasion

The Bravo star, who resides in the ritzy neighborhood of Beverly Grove in Los Angeles, could be seen walking out of his residence the same day looking pensive while the authorities swept the crime scene.

"It's very alarming. And we need to start funding our police department so they can actually do their jobs and get out here and protect us and patrol because there's just not enough of them and they don't have the tools and resources to do their job," a fellow neighbor said of the incident in a news interview.