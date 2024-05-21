'Who's Winning?': Tom Hanks, 67, Texts Son Chet for an Explanation on Drake and Kendrick Lamar Drama
Tom Hanks might be an award-winning actor, but he's also just an average dad, too.
The Forrest Gump star, 67, hilariously sent a text message to his son Chet asking the 33-year-old to explain the recent drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar — and Tom's kid comedically exposed his father on social media for the curious question.
On Monday, May 20, Chet uploaded screenshots to his Instagram Story of his conversation with Tom, whom he had saved in his phone as "Pops."
Referring to his son as "Big Main," the Cast Away actor asked Chet to "explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud" to him.
Chet proceeded to explain how Drake and J. Cole had previously referred to themselves and Kendrick as the "Big 3" in the rap industry — until the "Like That" rapper released a song saying "f--- the Big 3, it's just big ME."
The Empire actor further detailed how Drake responded to Kendrick by stating he has "small hands" before the "Money Trees" hitmaker savagely responded with claims the "One Dance" rapper was a "dead beat dad" to his son Adonis "and made fun of his Canadian accent."
"So Drake came back ands like, 'oh yeah? Well I heard you beat your wife,'" Chet explained, noting: "But literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drake’s diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drake's entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls."
The Shameless actor added how Kendrick revealed "Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world," but the claim later "turned out to be false."
"Drake came back and was like, 'hahaha I gotcho [sic] a--. I had people give you false info to make you look stupid,'" he continued. "But it didn’t even matter cuz [sic] then Kendrick dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile."
Chet claimed Kendrick's bars "solidified the win not only or Kendrick but the entire West Coast."
In response, Tom comedically replied, "holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??" before his son asked, "did you not just read what I said?" alongside a few laughing emojis.
Tom shares Chet with his wife of 36 years, Rita Wilson, 67. The longtime lovers also share another son, Truman, 28, while Tom is additionally a dad to his and ex-wife Samantha Lewes' son, Colin, 45, and daughter, Elizabeth, 41.