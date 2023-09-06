Drake Trolled for Having 'More Bras Than Victoria's Secret' After Flaunting His Collection From Fans: 'This Is Crazy'
Drake's excessive bra collection started from the bottom – now it's here!
About halfway through his It's All a Blur tour, the Canadian rapper showed off the massive amount of bras fans have given him thus far throughout the nationwide series of performances since opening night on Wednesday, July 5.
"Remember when we both forgot who the f--- I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one," Drake captioned a photo uploaded to his Instagram featuring the "God's Plan" vocalist posing in front of the hundreds of bras laid out on the floor.
In the picture, Drake sported a huge devilish grin as he stretched his arms out wide to flaunt the insane amount of undergarments he has collected from drooling admirers.
The 36-year-old wore a pair of jeans and a white shirt — which had a saying that read, "If a------- could fly, this place would be an airport."
After sharing the post to social media, Drake's 142 million followers couldn't help but poke fun at the "Rich Flex" performer for his absurd collection of intimates from his female fans.
"Bruh got a library full of bras 😭," rapper Jeleel quipped in the comments section of the upload, as another user joked, "mans got more bras than Victoria Secret 😂😂😂."
"Went from It’s All a Blur to It’s All a Bra tour," a third fan comically added, though some haters thought the collection was "weird and creepy" and many people admittedly hoped "it goes to [donations] after."
Added another, "nah this is crazy."
Drake then took to his Instagram Story to continue flaunting his assembly of bras, as he uploaded a video of two women employees sorting through a large laundry dumpster of the pieces and other clothing that seemingly had been tossed on stage throughout the numerous concerts over the last two months.
In the clip, the ladies dug through the bin and made a huge pile of bras, separating them from other items of clothing before later laying each of them out individually in a neat and organized fashion.