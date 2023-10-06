'Salty': Drake Bashed for 'Dissing' Rihanna in New Song 7 Years After Their Breakup
Is Drake still crazy about Rihanna?
After the release of his newest album, For All the Dogs, which dropped on Friday, October 6, fans began to speculate that some of the lyrics from “Fear of Heights” were likely about Rihanna, whom the rapper dated in 2016.
“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me,” Drake sings, seemingly alluding to the public’s perception that the 36-year-old still thinks about his two-month fling with the “Umbrella” vocalist.
Fans then theorized that he referenced Rihanna’s Anti album and its “S-- With Me” song, as the lyrics read, “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the s-- was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you … / And I had way badder b------- than you, TBH.”
After listening to the new single, the public took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the musician for his criticism of the mother-of-two.
“Drake dissing Rihanna on ‘Fear of Heights’ is a waste man move,” one person penned, while another added, “Drake still crying about Rihanna seven years later — we’re tired.”
“Rihanna ended her relationship with Drake years ago. Since then she’s started her own makeup line, had a family, and got nominated for an Oscar. I promise you she’s not worried about that man,” one user pointed out in the Super Bowl performer’s defense.
“‘Drake dissed Rihanna’ my baby she is somewhere changing diapers for the 20th time this morning… that lady does not gaf lmfao,” a fourth said, while a fifth noted, “Drake dissing Rihanna on the album is crazyyyy. He’s so salty I’m weaaaaaak.”
A sixth individual wrote, “Drake dissed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and that only means one thing, it still hurts him enough to disgrace himself to the public after 6 years. I didn't think I'd ever say this but, Drake, you flopped.”
As OK! previously reported, while Drake is seemingly hung up on his ex, he has a plethora of admirers at his concerts, who often throw their undergarments on stage at the singer.
On Wednesday, September 6, the “Hotline Bling” rapper shared an image of all the bras he received during his many concerts. In the photo, Drake stood with his arms wide open as rows of intimates were lined up behind him.
"Remember when we both forgot who the f--- I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one," he captioned the post.
In response, fans trolled the star for the upload.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Bruh got a library full of bras 😭," rapper Jeleel quipped, as another person joked, "Man’s got more bras than Victoria Secret 😂😂😂."
"Went from It’s All a Blur to It’s All a Bra tour," a third user said.