'Salty': Drake Bashed for 'Dissing' Rihanna in New Song 7 Years After Their Breakup

Fans then theorized that he referenced Rihanna’s Anti album and its “S-- With Me” song, as the lyrics read, “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the s-- was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you … / And I had way badder b------- than you, TBH.”

After listening to the new single, the public took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the musician for his criticism of the mother-of-two.