Tom Holland Reveals Soccer Star Erling Haaland Left Him on Read After Bold DM Attempt

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Tom Holland admitted he was left embarrassed after Erling Haaland never replied to a direct message inviting him to hang out. "Yes. Yes, and I tell you what, that is, that is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors," the Spider-Man: No Way Home star said during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 13. He continued, "You know, you’ll be like, ‘I’ll text him, I’ll take him to dinner,’ not even a response, not an excuse, not ‘I’m busy tonight, I’m playing football,’ nada."

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Source: @The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Tom Holland admitted the Erling Haaland DM story was real after Jimmy Fallon asked him about the viral post.

Jimmy Fallon brought up a viral X post claiming Haaland did not recognize Holland when the actor reached out. Fallon asked if the story was true. "Erling Haaland had no idea who Tom Holland was when he DM’d him and asked to hang out." Fallon said, reading the post. "He doesn’t watch movies, so he thought he was a random person.’ Now, tell us the truth: did you DM Erling Haaland?"

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Tom Holland Tried To Shoot His Shot After Spotting Erling Haaland

Source: @The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Tom Holland revealed his Erling Haaland DM came after spotting the soccer star at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Holland, a longtime soccer fan, explained that he decided to contact Haaland after seeing the Manchester City striker at the Monaco Grand Prix in June. Holland recalled, "I was watching Lewis [Hamilton] race, and I saw him. He was [in] like a hospitality suite across from me, and I just thought I’d shoot my shot. Send him a text." The message, however, went unanswered. "I never imagined I would talk about it on live television, but here we are," Holland joked. Fallon asked whether the pair could still meet for dinner, prompting a playful response from the actor. "I don't think he would have dinner with me after the other day," Holland said, referring to England's victory over Norway.

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Holland Jokes About England's Win Over Norway

Source: @The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Erling Haaland’s World Cup elimination did not stop Tom Holland from praising the Norwegian soccer star.

England defeated Norway 2-1 on Saturday, July 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, securing a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals. When Fallon noted that Haaland was likely disappointed by the result, Holland agreed. "A little bit, bless him," Holland said. He praised Haaland's talent, calling the Norwegian forward "an absolute legend." Following Norway's elimination, Haaland showed support for England's World Cup run. In a clip shared by ESPN UK, the Manchester City star revealed he had cheered for England since childhood. "I've been supporting; I think I got an England jersey before I got a Norway jersey when I was young," Haaland said. "So of course I want England to do well because it’s a nice country and it’s a nice t-shirt."

Tom Holland Believes England Can Win the World Cup

Source: @The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Tom Holland revealed he had a strong feeling about England’s World Cup run after their semifinal breakthrough.