Queen Camila's Son Launches Into Foul-Mouthed Rant While Honoring Piers Morgan at Event
Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, ditched royal etiquette while hosting the Santa Rita Cigar Smoker of The Year Dinner and Awards on Monday, December 2.
"We are here at Boisdale celebrating not just the joys of cigars and wine, but the basic fundamental pleasure — of being together and making merry in the most civilized and open-minded surroundings," Parker Bowles told the crowd. "That's surely something to be happy about."
Parker Bowles didn't avoid profanity at the event that honored Piers Morgan as Cigar Smoker of the Year.
"As for the 'me, me, me' moaners, the whiners, the bleaters, and the empty virtue-signalers and the eternally b----- offended — f--- off!"
In recent months, Parker Bowles has been opening up about his mother's transition into becoming queen consort amid royal health crises. OK! previously reported Parker Bowles praised Camilla's relationship with King Charles while promoting his new book, Cooking and the Crown.
"The kindest, most knowledgeable, lovely man. He is someone you can ask about food and it's like asking an academic," Parker Bowles shared. "He's trodden every corner of his kingdom; he knows farming – he's a farming hero."
"It wouldn't have happened without the Palace and the King," he continued. "I knew that I was putting my head into the jaws of a lion, but if I can't do it now, after a quarter of a century of writing about food, when can I do it?"
Camilla and Charles wed in 2005 after years of scandal plaguing their romance, as the duo failed to end their relationship during the monarch's marriage to Princess Diana.
Parker Bowles noted in Cooking and the Crown that they are "very well suited. They work well together, and we're happy that our mother's happy."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As Camilla and Charles navigate royal life, the duo spent the past year focused on His Majesty's cancer battle.
However, it seems like Camilla took a different approach when she recently battled a chest infection. According to Cameron Walker, he believes Camilla "tried not to cause alarm" about her current situation.
"In contrast to the King and the Princess of Wales announcing their cancer diagnoses, the Queen said it in a very casual way, just talking to guests inside Buckingham Palace in the last hour or so, which happened to be in earshot of the journalists accredited to cover the events," Walker told GB News.
Camilla took a break from engagements to focus on her well-being.
"Both the Queen and her team would have known that journalists were going to be in the room," Walker shared. "So I think it was deliberate that she said it in quite a casual way."
"Perhaps one reason why she said it was to show that there isn't really much cause for alarm because she can still continue with the majority of royal duties," he added.
Camilla skipped Remembrance Sunday due to her condition, but she was able to attend a recent reception at Clarence House.
"Everybody who has gone through a similar thing to her knows that tiredness is very much an issue sometimes," Walker noted. "So that's why we're seeing these inconsistencies with the Queen on whether some engagements she can carry out and some she can not."
"She will be very much focused, I think, on looking forward to the state banquet tonight, taking part in the farewell tomorrow and continuing with other engagements throughout the week," he concluded.