King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Has 'Never Been Stronger' as His Majesty Battles Cancer
King Charles is currently battling cancer, and Queen Camilla has been a supportive partner as she juggles caring for her husband and carrying out royal duties. Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed how the couple's relationship has evolved in recent months.
“There’s a great shot of the King and Camilla with him in his top hat," Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Live Casino. "She’s got this great posture because she puts her hands to her side and her feet quite close together, it’s almost like a military stance."
"It’s not necessarily dominant, but it’s a powerful, confident stance and that’s her go-to default gesture to show that she’s a massively confident person in her own light," he continued. "From a nonverbal perspective, Camilla definitely likes to take the lead."
Charles returned to forward-facing duties in late April, and Stanton noticed that Camilla appeared to be protective of him.
“There were certain times where Camilla was talking to people and every so often glanced over at Charles. She likes to look out for him and make sure he’s OK," Stanton noted. "They were very much together for the majority of the time, which is something they don't tend to do as they like to mingle."
"There were a few glances from her, proving that Charles is very much at the forefront of her mind. Overall, I believe the two have never been closer or stronger in terms of their relationship," he added.
Charles isn't the only senior royal dealing with health challenges, as Kate Middleton revealed in March that she was diagnosed with cancer and will undergo "preventative chemotherapy."
"There are those inside and outside the palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the king or Princess Anne, for instance," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties," he stated. "In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period."
Charles is back to attending royal engagements, but Kate hasn't been seen at a royal event since last Christmas.
"Other royal family members and courtiers alike know that they risk being read the Riot Act by the king if they dare utter a negative syllable about Kate," Andersen alleged. "Charles has also made it clear that everyone should stand down in terms of when and how she returns to a full public schedule."