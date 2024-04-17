Tom Sandoval 'Spiraled' After Learning Relationship With Raquel Leviss Was 'Over': 'She Used Me'

On the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules audiences saw Tom Sandoval’s reaction to the ending of his relationship with Raquel Leviss, whom he had an affair with.

In the footage, which aired April 16, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, 40, was not happy when Leviss confessed she “wasn’t in love” with him during their months-long romance, which ended his relationship with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix.