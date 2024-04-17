Tom Sandoval 'Spiraled' After Learning Relationship With Raquel Leviss Was 'Over': 'She Used Me'
On the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules audiences saw Tom Sandoval’s reaction to the ending of his relationship with Raquel Leviss, whom he had an affair with.
In the footage, which aired April 16, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, 40, was not happy when Leviss confessed she “wasn’t in love” with him during their months-long romance, which ended his relationship with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix.
During an emotional scene with best friend Tom Schwartz, he noted how he “made changes” in his life, which he hoped Leviss picked up on.
Sandoval admitted he thought “one day that she would see the work that I'd done myself and would appreciate it. I don't understand how she said I was anything but somebody who just loved and cared about her, like I'll do anything for her.”
“I wasn't fully ready to give up hope until I heard it from her own lips and now I have,” he said in his confessional. "To go through all that and not even give it a shot, like what was it all for?”
Schwartz, 41, then broke the harsh truth to Sandoval, saying, “It’s over, man. It’s been over.”
Following the conversation, Lisa Vanderpump expressed her concern for the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras leading man amid the news.
“I don’t want Sandoval to start spiraling after we just got him to a place where it was starting to even out,” she said.
While Schwartz and Vanderpump were more sympathetic to Sandoval’s sadness, costar James Kennedy did not put up with the cheater trying to play the victim.
“I really tried to look out for Raquel and I'm realizing now that I cared for her way more than she f------ cared for me,” Sandoval told the Coachella 2024 DJ, noting he found what she said “disrespectful.”
“She used me and now is throwing me away,” Sandoval claimed.
The 32-year-old replied saying he didn’t want to discuss any “past” drama and doesn’t want to “talk s---” about Raquel, whom he was formerly engaged to.
Sandoval continued to push, adding how he never got “closure” and claimed Raquel was “selfish with getting involved with me.”
Kennedy then snapped, claiming the duo were “never in love,” but rather "it was a f--- fest for six months.”
“I would literally go over to her house and would spend like five, six hours together. If we had s—, it would be for a little bit, we would talk the whole time,” Sandoval responded.