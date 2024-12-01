Controversial 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Says He's 'Overwhelmed With Emotions' After Season 12 Shake-Up
Tom Sandoval finally weighed in on the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 shake-up.
On Saturday, November 30, the reality TV star, 42, reflected on the last 12 years of his life on the famous show in a post shared on social media.
“Where do I begin… I’m overwhelmed with so many emotions right now… The unbelievable series of events that brought this group together still blows my mind to this day,” Sandoval — who has starred on the show since Season 1 — began.
"From a random meeting with Jax [Taylor] while modeling in Miami to responding to a Craigslist ad for another Tom [Schwartz] looking for a roommate. Who would've thought that a stop along the way while chasing our dreams would turn into the cultural phenomenon that is Vanderpump Rules. We were unaware as to the effect this show would have on our lives," he noted.
The Traitors star has been a controversial figure since he cheated on his former girlfriend of nine years, costar Ariana Madix, with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss during Season 10. The infamous scandal was deemed "Scandoval" and caused the show to amass huge ratings. Despite Season 10 being the program’s peak, it was clear the fallout of Sandoval’s actions changed the cast’s dynamics forever.
He continued: "The foundation of Vanderpump Rules was built on pure honest, raw emotions… triumphs, struggles, and love that happen between a group of real friends and our relationships. As soon as we started filming s--- got real and never turned back. It's been a roller coaster ride and you've been with us though every step of the way. To NBC/Universal, Bravo, Evolution, Lisa, Ken, showrunners, field producers & members of the crew who busted their a---- with us in the trenches, my fellow cast mates & friends. Most importantly, to each and every fan, THANK YOU ALL for believing in us and being part of this 12-year journey."
On November 26, it was announced the show's next season would feature a whole new cast and will follow "close-knit" staffers at SUR "who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors."
Sandoval concluded, “It’s hard to put into words what I’m feeling right now. As in life, so much has happened over the years. Some of my past decisions led to incredibly challenging times, from which I’ve learned valuable lessons and experienced personal growth. Despite the difficulties, I’m filled with gratitude for the learning experience and forever grateful for all of the memories.”
The brunette hunk’s message came as many of his costars, including Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Taylor also shared touching words of their own about it being the end of an era.