It's Over! Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Call it Quits After Scandalous Affair
Scandoval comes to an end!
On Wednesday, May 17, a source shared with a news outlet that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have split following thier bombshell affair.
"Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her," the insider spilled about the controversial couple.
As OK! previously reported, the cheating scandal between the two Vanderpump Rules star’s virtually broke the internet back in March.
At the time, Sandoval was in a committed relationship with his girlfriend of nine-years, Ariana Madix, while Leviss was romantically linked to Sandoval’s best friend Tom Schwartz, as well as being Madix’s close friend.
It was later disclosed that Madix found out about her now ex-boyfriend’s cheating when she discovered an explicit video on the Tom-Tom co-founder’s phone. Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28, had been secretly hooking up since last summer while under the noses of their fellow Vanderpump Rules buddies.
The pair continued their relationship after the explosive news came out and released statements regarding their horrifying behavior.
The former pageant queen shared that her "patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved" led to the affair, while admitting she seeks "emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy."
The brunette beauty later checked herself into a mental health facility due to the situation.
Sandoval publicly apologized to Madix for his actions following the news, though he quickly went on Howie Mandel’s podcast, where he gushed over his connection with Leviss.
"I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long, like, emotionally," he said, later describing Leviss as "so awesome," "so kind," "smart," "witty," "fun," "beautiful" and "f****** amazing."
About two weeks after the scandal broke, Madix also shared a message about the scenario via Instagram.
"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she penned, while concluding with, "What doesn't kill me better run."
