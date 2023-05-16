Ariana Madix Reveals Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Hooked Up in the Car After Her Dog Died in 'VPR' Season Finale Preview — Watch

According to Madix, she was at a Tom Tom event when she discovered an explicit FaceTime recording of them that was taken at his best friend Tom Schwartz's apartment. "It was literally from the night before," she explained to her costars. "He was at Schwartz's."

"I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f******* tell me ...what the f***? When did this start?" Madix said. "She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte [her late dog] died?'"

The 37-year was on said girls trip along with the former beauty queen — who claimed she and the Tom Tom cofounder only "kissed" that night — and their friends, but she suddenly had to leave because her beloved pup was not doing well.