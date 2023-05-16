Ariana Madix Reveals Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Hooked Up in the Car After Her Dog Died in 'VPR' Season Finale Preview — Watch
Ariana Madix is not holding back when it comes to airing out all of the secrets Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss hid from her during their affair.
In a sneak peek for the season finale of Vanderpump Rules — airing on Wednesday, May 17 — the Something About Her cofounder sat down with Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney to explain how she found out about her boyfriend of nine years cheating on her with her best friend.
According to Madix, she was at a Tom Tom event when she discovered an explicit FaceTime recording of them that was taken at his best friend Tom Schwartz's apartment. "It was literally from the night before," she explained to her costars. "He was at Schwartz's."
"I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f******* tell me ...what the f***? When did this start?" Madix said. "She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte [her late dog] died?'"
The 37-year was on said girls trip along with the former beauty queen — who claimed she and the Tom Tom cofounder only "kissed" that night — and their friends, but she suddenly had to leave because her beloved pup was not doing well.
However, when Madix spoke with Sandoval, he told a much different story. "He said, well, they actually f***** in her car that night," Madix shared as Maloney and Shay bowled over with shock.
"And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in," the blonde beauty recalled of her interaction with her former partner right after he hooked up with Leviss.
"My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me," Madix continued of the rocker's shocking response. "Angry. At me."
In March, news broke that Sandoval and the 28-year-old carried on a seven month long affair behind Madix and all of their other costars' backs. Although Season 10 had previously wrapped filming, cameras began rolling again in order to capture the aftermath of the shocking news.
“Everything about this is 100 percent real,” a source exclusively told OK! at the time. “Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded. It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real.”