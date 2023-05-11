Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy Almost Come to Blows During Tumultuous 'VPR' Reunion Trailer — Watch
It's the moment every Vanderpump Rules fan has been waiting for.
In the preview for the highly anticipated Season 10 reunion, judgement day has arrived for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss — who hid their seven month long affair from the rocker's girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.
However, the Something About Her cofounder may not have been the most angered one in the group as Sandoval and James Kennedy could be seen almost coming to blows over the shocking scandal that divided the entire cast.
“You backstabbing ho!” the worldclass DJ screamed at the other side of the room — although it was unclear if it was directed at the TomTom cofounder or Kennedy's former fiancée.
“Get in my face again I will f*** you up motherf*****!” Sandoval shouted at Kennedy before the "Feeling You" rapper arose from his seat, bolting towards the disgraced reality star who was plopped in between Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Schwartz.
“I will f*** you up so quickly! Tom, you’re a worm with a mustache!” Kennedy yelled at Sandoval as host Andy Cohen and the former RHOBH star got out of their seats to defuse the situation. “Poo poo head – both of you, poo poo heads,” the 31-year-old shouted at his former pal and Leviss.
Despite the almost brawl, Madix's searing words towards her ex-longterm partner and former best friend were the main event. “I can’t think of two worse people, I can’t,” the 37-year-old emotionally sobbed.
Madix later went in on Leviss, labeling her “diabolical, demented, subhuman" for lying to her face for the better half of a year about sleeping with Sandoval. “Selfish does not cover it."
The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman appeared to have a meltdown of his own during filming, as he went outside to take a smoke break to get away from the spotlight of the scandal. “Stop filming me,” he screamed. “I don’t want a camera in my god**** face!"