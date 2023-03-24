Disgraced Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Spend Time Together After Filming Drama-Filled 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'It Was A Rough Day'

It was time for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss to face the music.

On Thursday, March 23, the TomTom cofounder and the former pageant queen filmed the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion, where they came face-to-face with Ariana Madix and the rest of the cast.

The twosome was also spotted together taking a break from shooting, marking their first joint appearance since their months-long affair was exposed.