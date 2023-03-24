OK Magazine
Disgraced Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Spend Time Together After Filming Drama-Filled 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'It Was A Rough Day'

tom raquel pp
Source: BRAVO
Mar. 24 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

It was time for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss to face the music.

On Thursday, March 23, the TomTom cofounder and the former pageant queen filmed the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion, where they came face-to-face with Ariana Madix and the rest of the cast.

The twosome was also spotted together taking a break from shooting, marking their first joint appearance since their months-long affair was exposed.

tom sandoval
Source: MEGA

"Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming," an insider said. "They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things."

Following the Season 10 special wrapping, Bravo boss Andy Cohen — who hosted the reunion — teased what went down on his Instagram Story, saying, "Well that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid."

tom sandoval dated ariana madix out of convenience blamed affair kristen doute claims
Source: bravo

Earlier this month, reality television was rocked when it was revealed the 28-year-old and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman were having a seven month long romance behind the Something About Her co-founder's back.

"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," Sandoval wrote in an Instagram apology to his girlfriend of nine years. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

arianatom
Source: Mega

Source: OK!

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Leviss stated in an apology of her own to Madix. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source close to Sandoval and Leviss.

