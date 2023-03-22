Is Raquel Leviss Headed To Film 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion? Disgraced Star Spotted Boarding Her Dog In Arizona
Is Raquel Leviss heading to the Vanderpump Rules reunion after all?
According to photos obtained by Radar, the reality star, 28, was seen boarding her dog in Arizona, where she's been hanging since her six-month long affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed to the public.
The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to tape on Thursday, March 23, but Leviss hasn't confirmed if she will be in attendance just yet.
In the pictures, the Bravo personality is spotted dropping off her pup at Dogtopica in Tuscon.
As OK! previously reported, Ariana Madix, who had been in a relationship with Sandoval for nine years, found out he was hooking up with Leviss when she discovered text messages on his phone.
Leviss told her pal Scheana Shay about the scandalous affair after they went on Watch What Happens Live in New York. Leviss claimed Shay hit her in the face, resulting in her filing a restraining order against her friend.
"The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can't both be physically present at the reunion," Shay's lawyer Neama Rahmani said of Shay and Leviss, whose legal name is Rachel. "Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can't happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place."
"There really is no mechanism to modify this type of temporary civil restraining order before the hearing so the reunion, at least having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy," they continued. "Potentially, one of them could Zoom in and appear virtually but Scheana still can't communicate with Rachel either directly or through an intermediary."
Meanwhile, Leviss apologized for her actions in a lengthy statement. "Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," Leviss said on March 9. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones."
"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she added. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."