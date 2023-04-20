OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Scheana Shay
OK LogoNEWS

Scheana Shay Insists She Did Not 'Punch' Raquel Leviss After Tom Sandoval Affair Was Exposed

scheana shays attorney slams raquel leviss restraining order creating mess vanderpump rules reunion pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 20 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Scheana Shay is clearing up what exactly went down between her and Raquel Leviss now that the infamous restraining order has been dismissed.

During the Vanderpump Rules star's Wednesday, April 19, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Shay denied the beauty queen's claim that she punched her in the face after Leviss told her ex-bestie about her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

Article continues below advertisement
scheana
Source: bravo

“I did not punch her in the face,” the "Good As Gold" singer clarified to Andy Cohen about the alleged altercation that landed her in court.

“As you see I can’t really form a proper fist. There’s a shove and there’s a punch and I did not punch her," Shay said while showing off her extra long gold nails and then attempting to close her entire hand.

Article continues below advertisement
scheana raquel
Source: bravo

When fellow guest Michael Rapport further questioned her about what supposedly happened, the reality star admitted to throwing the 28-year-old's phone in the street and made it clear she had "no regrets" about doing so.

Shay's attorney, Neama Rahmani, made a public statement on her behalf after Leviss — whose real name is Rachel — dismissed the temporary restraining order she requested, which kept the costars 100 yards apart at all times, even while filming the highly anticipated reunion.

MORE ON:
Scheana Shay
Article continues below advertisement
raquel scheana mega
Source: mega

“Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye,” Shay's lawyer revealed on Wednesday, March 29, after Leviss failed to show up for the hearing and called the order off. “Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion.”

“This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world, and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report and a frivolous petition for a restraining order,” the lawyer continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all," concluded the legal mind. "We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana. Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.