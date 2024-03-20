'Crazy Behavior': Tom Sandoval Slammed for Comparing Himself to Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson During Cheating Scandal Backlash

"Rachel [Raquel] cutting off from me. That pain, it comes in waves,” Sandoval told his best friend, 41. "Me journaling, not drinking, was like me trying to connect with her in a way because I knew she was journaling and she wasn't able to drink.”

The former SUR bartender then showed Schwartz loved-up photos of himself and the former beauty queen, 29, that he took with him to film Special Forces. "I just look at those pictures and I’m like, that will never happen again," he lamented.

"I lost pretty much all of my friends and now I’m losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally,” Sandoval shared. “There's part of me that thought when she gets out [from the mental health facility] maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other again and connect, but I'm figuring out that'll never happen and it really really f------ breaks my heart.”