'Crazy Behavior': Tom Sandoval Slammed for Comparing Himself to Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson During Cheating Scandal Backlash

By:

Mar. 20 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

Tom Sandoval's latest comments threw the internet into a tizzy.

During the Tuesday, March 19, episode of Vanderpump Rules, the 41-year-old disgraced rocker opened up to Tom Schwartz about wanting to reconnect with former flame Raquel Leviss and the effects of being exiled from their friend group — as well as the world — after cheating on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. However, it was the comparison he made that had everyone up in arms.

Tom Sandoval's latest comments shocked 'VPR' fans.

"Rachel [Raquel] cutting off from me. That pain, it comes in waves,” Sandoval told his best friend, 41. "Me journaling, not drinking, was like me trying to connect with her in a way because I knew she was journaling and she wasn't able to drink.”

The former SUR bartender then showed Schwartz loved-up photos of himself and the former beauty queen, 29, that he took with him to film Special Forces. "I just look at those pictures and I’m like, that will never happen again," he lamented.

"I lost pretty much all of my friends and now I’m losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally,” Sandoval shared. “There's part of me that thought when she gets out [from the mental health facility] maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other again and connect, but I'm figuring out that'll never happen and it really really f------ breaks my heart.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss carried on a months-long affair behind Ariana Madix's back.

"Tom, if it’s any consolation, I feel this in my heart and soul, I’m telling you, dude, you are at the tail end of this," Schwartz told his business partner.

"No, that’s not even remotely accurate. I’m being treated like I’m f------ Scott Peterson and it will f------ linger with me, like f------ Scott Peterson," Sandoval said of the convicted murderer who allegedly killed his spouse in the early 2000s.

"You’re not Scott Peterson, didn’t he murder his wife?" the former model asked the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras musician.

Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife in the early 2000s.

"Allegedly," Sandoval noted about the headline-making crime.

After the episode aired, fans slammed Sandoval for his shocking words.

"This was crazy behavior," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user remarked below a clip of the moment.

"He needs to work on his analogies / critical thinking skills," a second person chimed in about the comment.

Tom Sandoval has also compared himself to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd.

Source: OK!

"Just when you think Tom Sandoval can’t sink any lower…he does!" a third person added.

"Well, this goes right along with comparing himself to O.J. Simpson," another person noted of Sandoval's past comments.

"This is the same narcissistic worm that also called himself a scapegoat in last night’s episode," a fifth threw in.

