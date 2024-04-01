OK Magazine
Raquel Leviss' Publicist Accuses Ariana Madix of Setting Up Dramatic Scandoval Reveal for 'Vanderpump Rules' Ratings

raquel leviss publicist accuses ariana madix setting scandoval reveal pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

Raquel Leviss' publicist is making a wild accusation about Ariana Madix.

During the Friday, March 29, episode of the former beauty queen's "Rachel Goes Rogue" podcast, her publicist Juliette Harris claimed the Chicago actress, 38, purposely set up the moment she found out her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with Leviss, 29, to boast Vanderpump Rules' ratings.

raquel leviss tom sadoval ariana madix bravo
Source: Bravo

Raquel Leviss' publicist made a shocking accusation about Ariana Madix.

"My theory is not going to be a popular one but I stand by it, and I will go to my grave believing it," Harris began. "The Bravo sleuths are super sleuths, but women as a whole, pretty good at sleuthing. If I think my husband is cheating and I can walk right over to his side of the bed when he’s asleep and can check his phone ... because clearly she had his password."

"When you drop your phone it doesn’t unlock, so she had to unlock it. She unlocked it, if the story is true, to check it at that moment, why, if you suspect anything at any time," she continued.

raquel leviss publicist accuses ariana madix setting scandoval reveal bravo
Source: bravo

Raquel Leviss' publicist claimed Ariana Madix set up the dramatic Scandoval reveal.

"I don’t believe that, I don’t believe that’s how it happened. I believe that was propped and sent, I don’t know, maybe she thought the day before and she told production and off they went," the businesswoman added.

Harris went on to criticize Madix — who was with the former SUR bartender, 40, for nine years before she was blindsided by the affair — for not being more paranoid about her partner possibly cheating on her with one of her closest friends.

raquel leviss publicist accuses ariana madix setting scandoval reveal bravo
Source: bravo

Tom Sandoval cheated on former girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

"If you think your partner is cheating and you have access to their phone 24 hours a day, wait until they are asleep, wait until they go to the bathroom, go look at the phone, she had his password. So I don’t buy it fell out of his pocket and I look at it, I think it was set up for the whole thing," she told Leviss, whose legal first name is Rachel.

When asked about what she thought of the ex-reality star's former flame, Harris said Sandoval was hyper focused on his "brand."

tom sandoval bravo vpr
Source: bravo

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval dated for nine years.

Source: OK!

"Immediately talking to him and listening to him and all he kept saying is ‘my brand, our brand’ and I was like ‘Excuse me, you’re thinking of a brand and I am thinking of a human that’s about to go into a mental health facility, but you do you,'" she explained of helping Leviss.

"He got so frustrated and he blew a gasket and was like ‘I’m not going to protect her anymore, I’m out here by myself, it’s them against me, I’m not going to do this anymore, I’m going to do what I have to do,’" Harris said.

OK! Logo

