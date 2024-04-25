Tom Sandoval Accuses Ex Raquel Leviss of Suing Him to 'Extend Her Fame' and 'Rebrand Herself as the Victim'
Tom Sandoval is calling Raquel Leviss an opportunist for suing him and his ex Ariana Madix.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the disgraced rocker, 40, and his attorney filed a scathing motion to dismiss the former beauty queen's claims of invasion of privacy, eavesdropping and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
In Leviss' bombshell lawsuit, she alleged Sandoval illegally recorded an explicit FaceTime video of her, and when the Chicago actress, 38, learned of their affair, she allegedly sent the footage to friends. The ex-reality star and her legal team accused the former SUR bartender and Madix of revenge p--- and demanded unspecified damages.
"This civil case arises out of a sordid affair between Plaintiff RACHEL LEVISS and Defendant THOMAS SANDOVAL, two of the central figures in the widely publicized and popular reality television series entitled Vanderpump Rules," the court documents read, referring to Leviss' legal first name.
"The affair, dubbed 'Scandoval', occurred while SANDOVAL was cohabitating with his longtime girlfriend, fellow cast member, and co-defendant ARIANA MADIX," it continued. "The affair came to light when MADIX discovered explicit Facetime videos of LEVISS on SANDOVAL’s phone."
"After thrusting the vicissitudes of her life into the limelight for ongoing public consumption and critique from 2016 through 2023, LEVISS has now filed the instant action against Defendants SANDOVAL and MADIX complaining of being 'an object of public scorn and ridicule,'" the legal papers continued.
The motion goes on to map out the hypocrisy in Leviss' actions versus what her attorneys have claimed in the lawsuit, which the documents claimed was nothing more than "a thinly veiled attempt to extend her fame and to rebrand herself as the victim instead of the other woman while denigrating her former friend MADIX as a 'scorned woman' and her former paramour SANDOVAL as 'predatory.'"
The TomTom co-founder's lawyer also cited the other people the Sonoma State alum has gone after to seemingly put the blame for her actions on other people.
"Indeed, to establish LEVISS as the victim, her Complaint contains irrelevant but incendiary allegations of LEVISS’ persecution by multiple non-parties, i.e., Bravo Media, Evolution Media, her former boyfriend James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, and Andy Cohen. Notably, since November of 2023 to the present date, LEVISS has actively maintained a provocative podcast, 'Rachel Goes Rogue', to further bend the narrative to her will," the legal document stated.
"It is thereby impossible to deduce from the allegations whether LEVISS’s private life was subject to a broad relinquishment of rights under the terms of said 'contract' including whether the filming and exposure of her private affairs were to be the subject of the show’s narrative plot. Accepting LEVISS’s allegations as true, the line between her 'private' conduct and fodder for a high-profile public reality television series is indisputably blurred," the document read.
"LEVISS fails to and cannot allege any facts showing that SANDOVAL committed an intrusion into her solitude or that SANDOVAL obtained unwanted access to data about LEVISS. To the contrary, LEVISS intended for SANDOVAL to see her explicit videos, LEVISS made the videos for SANDOVAL, and LEVISS shared the videos with SANDOVAL via a consensual exchange on Facetime, i.e., 'their video calls,'" the legal letter concluded.