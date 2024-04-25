Tom Sandoval Accuses Ex Raquel Leviss of Suing Him to 'Extend Her Fame' and 'Rebrand Herself as the Victim'

In Leviss' bombshell lawsuit, she alleged Sandoval illegally recorded an explicit FaceTime video of her, and when the Chicago actress, 38, learned of their affair, she allegedly sent the footage to friends. The ex-reality star and her legal team accused the former SUR bartender and Madix of revenge p--- and demanded unspecified damages.

"This civil case arises out of a sordid affair between Plaintiff RACHEL LEVISS and Defendant THOMAS SANDOVAL, two of the central figures in the widely publicized and popular reality television series entitled Vanderpump Rules," the court documents read, referring to Leviss' legal first name.

"The affair, dubbed 'Scandoval', occurred while SANDOVAL was cohabitating with his longtime girlfriend, fellow cast member, and co-defendant ARIANA MADIX," it continued. "The affair came to light when MADIX discovered explicit Facetime videos of LEVISS on SANDOVAL’s phone."