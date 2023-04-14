Raquel Leviss Enters Mental Health Facility As Fallout From Tom Sandoval Affair Explodes
Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss is seeking help for her mental health as the aftermath of her and Tom Sandoval's shocking affair continues to unravel.
According to a report, the reality star "and her family decided before" the tryst was even exposed "that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
The insider said the 28-year-old originally planned to enter treatment prior to filming the VPR reunion in late March, but Leviss "decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment."
"Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health," added the source.
Her rep clarified to the outlet that her stay has nothing to do with substance abuse.
The Bravo star has been the talk of Tinsletown lately after it was revealed she carried out a months-long affair with costar Sandoval, who at the time, was still in his nine-year romance with her good friend, Ariana Madix.
After Madix discovered their betrayal, she dumped Sandoval, 39, and distanced herself from Leviss — however, the other two haven't stopped seeing each other.
Leviss and the musician have been spotted together on a few occasions since the news broke, but on a recent episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, he claimed they've pressed pause on their romance.
"We’re not putting any label on it," he explained. "We’re just kind of taking a break."
During that same chat, he insisted he tried to breakup with Madix, 37, two months earlier, but she allegedly refused to let him go.
The TomTom cofounder also said their relationship had been crumbling for a while, though they stayed together to "keep the optics up."
"We built a business, we bought a house together ... we were a brand. Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of like a best friends, family [thing]. There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection," the restauranteur spilled. "We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I still love Ariana and I care about her very much so, but we for a while had been sort of having our own lives."
Entertainment Tonight was the first to report on Leviss seeking help.