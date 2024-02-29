Raquel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for Revenge P----, Eavesdropping and Invasion of Privacy in Blistering Lawsuit

"'Scandoval’ captured the public’s attention in a massive way, went completely viral, and injected new life into Vanderpump Rules," the complaint read.

"It also caused mayhem in Leviss’s life, culminating in months-long in-patient treatment at a mental health facility and her departure from the show. Fomented by Bravo and Evolution in conjunction with the cast, Leviss was subjected to a public skewering with little precedent and became, without exaggeration, one of the most hated women in America," the document continued.