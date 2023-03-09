Tom Sandoval Told Ariana Madix To 'Leave' Their House If She's 'Not Comfortable' After He Cheated On Her, Kristen Doute Claims
Despite numerous public apologies, Tom Sandoval seemed less than remorseful for cheating on his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their costar Raquel Leviss.
In fact, former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute claimed during the Wednesday, March 8, episode of her podcast, "Sex, Love and What Else Matters," that the disgraced bartender continued coming and going from the Valley Village home he shares with his parter of nine years without showing much sympathy for his actions.
"He came home and walked right in," alleged Doute, who noted she has been at the former couple's house trying to help the Something About Her co-founder heal. "We all just sort of sat there quietly and he's like 'Yeah I know everyone hates me.'"
"Unfortunately I have to respect that they share that home," the podcast host noted. "As much as I want to say 'Get the f*** out'— legally he is allowed to be at that house. The best thing we can do right now is repeat what the laws are."
Doute recalled how she and a mutual friend confronted the TomTom co-owner to request he notify someone close to Madix before he enters the property to spare the blonde beauty from any sort of uncomfortable feelings — but it seems the rocker wasn't open to compromise.
"No one is saying you can't come home, but we have a mediator for you guys that has been willing to be that mouth piece between the two of them and just say 'Can you give her a couple of hours heads up at least before you come home so she can leave?'" the former Bravo star suggested of what the exes should do moving forward.
- Tom Schwartz Discovered Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss 1 Month Ago, 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Kristen Doute Reveals
- Raquel Leviss Refuses To 'Label' Scandalous Relationship With Tom Sandoval: 'I Need Time To Heal'
- Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Ariana Madix Is 'Devastated' In The Wake Of Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss
According to Doute, Sandoval responded to the proposal by telling Doute, "'[Madix] can leave if she's not comfortable.'"
The reaction from the Winter House star is surprising given he engaged in a secret affair with Leviss — who was really close friends with the Florida native — behind Madix's back allegedly since April 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I've seen her and I've shot [the show] with her because it's an integral part of the story now. The word I would use is 'devastated' and just really a lot of tears," Lisa Vanderpump said of seeing the former SUR employee. "Ariana was always that ride-or-die girlfriend."