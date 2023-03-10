Tom Schwartz Insists Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair Scandal 'Will Just Go Away,' 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Kristen Doute Says
Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute did not hold back when sharing her thoughts about how Tom Schwartz reacted to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' bombshell affair.
While appearing on the Friday, March 10, episode of Scheana Shay's "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay," podcast alongside Lala Kent, the former Bravo star called her longtime pal out for his inability to stand up for Ariana Madix after she was betrayed by his best friend and TomTom business partner.
"I love him [Schwartz] but he's a f****** p**** and needs to man up," Doute said during the chat with Shay and Kent. "Enough is enough. He's burying his head in the sand and thinks that things will just go away."
"He can be honest with us in real time and when we're texting, and say 'I don't stand for this,' or 'I really feel this way,' or 'I'm going to back this person up,'" she continued as the "Good As Gold" singer and the Give Them Lala author agreed with her sentiments. "But he doesn't do anything about it. So when I don't see your actions, how the hell am I supposed to believe you?"
Katie Maloney's ex-husband has played an interesting part in the headline-making ordeal as Schwartz was accused of being used as a cover up for the former beauty queen and Sandoval's secret relationship.
“Raquel deliberately played up the Tom Schwartz romance to drive attention away from the real story,” an insider exclusively told OK! about their alleged summer fling. “This was calculated on her behalf."
“Not only does Ariana feel burned, but Tom Schwartz feels like he’s been used as a decoy. Everyone has been left shellshocked by Raquel’s behavior. They feel her true colors and shadiness have come out,” the insider noted of the shocking turn of events.
On Friday, March 3, news broke that Leviss and Sandoval engaged in a months long affair behind his girlfriend of nine years' back. “Everything about this is 100 percent real. Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded. It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real," a source spilled.