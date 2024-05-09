Tom Selleck 'Apologized' to Princess Diana for His Lack of Skills When They Danced Together in 1985: 'She Was Gracious'

However, the Friends alum, 79, changed his mind when he learned that the late royal's personal guest list only included three celebs: himself, Clint Eastwood and John Travolta.

Selleck recounted how as he and Eastwood stood in a corner, they watched as the Grease lead, 70, took Diana for a twirl — but suddenly, a woman approached the Blue Bloods actor and told him he should ask for a dance so that people wouldn't start rumors that Diana and Travolta were have an affair.

Selleck confessed he sternly told the lady, "'I'M NOT CUTTING IN ON JOHN TRAVOLTA!'"