John Travolta and Kristin Davis Became 'Flirty Friends' While Filming Their Upcoming Movie 'Cash Out': Source

john travolta and kristin davis became flirty friends pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 6 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Do two Hollywood legends have a budding romance in their future?

John Travolta, 70, and Kristin Davis, 59, star alongside one another in the upcoming movie Cash Out, set to air on Friday, April 26, and it seems the A-listers had a bit of chemistry while filming the highly-anticipated motion picture.

john travolta and kristin davis became flirty friends
Source: mega

Kristen Davis stars alongside John Travolta in the upcoming movie 'Cash Out.'

The dynamic duo reportedly became "flirty friends" on set of the heist movie, a source recently spilled to a news publication, noting friends of Travolta are pushing him to ask Davis out on a date.

"Kristin would definitely be receptive," the insider claimed of the S-- and the City star, adding, "but she won’t make the first move, so hopefully John can get his courage up."

john travolta and kristin davis became flirty friends
Source: mega

John Travolta reportedly has heart eyes for his costar Kristin Davis.

According to the confidante, Travolta "has been ready to date for a while" after his late wife, Kelly Preston, died from b------ cancer in 2020, however, the Hairspray actor "always seems to chicken out when it comes down to it."

The pair seem super into each other though, per the source.

john travolta and kristin davis became flirty friends
Source: mega

Kristin Davis would be 'receptive' if John Travolta asked her out, per a source.

Davis "has been saying John’s a cool guy and telling people how funny he is," the insider revealed. "And John’s been gushing to everyone that Kristin’s smart and beautiful."

"Their friends think they’re perfect for each other and that if John doesn’t take a chance, he’ll miss out on a great opportunity," the source concluded. "People who've seen them together say it's obvious he's totally smitten."

Earlier this year, a separate source opened up about Travolta feeling ready to date again three years after his longtime lover's heartbreaking passing, however, they pointed out the Pulp Fiction star has pretty strict demands when it comes to what he is looking for in a potential partner, as OK! previously reported.

"John is of the mindset that a professional matchmaker would work and save time by finding someone who meets his list of criteria," the confidante quipped. "Though he’s not asking for much — just that she be kind, warm, gracious, funny and spontaneous. Being attractive too wouldn’t hurt!"

john travolta and kristin davis became flirty friends
Source: mega

Kristin Davis wants John Travolta to make the first move, a source claimed.

When it comes to gaining the courage to date again, the source said Travolta finds motivation in knowing "Kelly wouldn’t want him to spend the rest of his life alone."

While he might feel ready, there will likely be some nervous jitters when it actually comes time to pull the trigger.

"John hasn’t been on a date since before Kelly," the insider explained. "He’s a little rusty!"

Source: OK!

Star spoke to a source about Travolta and Davis' chemistry.

