What Is Tom Welling Up to Now? Inside His Quieter Ranch Life After Leaving L.A.

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Tom Welling has embraced a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight. The Smallville actor and his wife, Jessica Rose Lee, lived in Los Angeles, Calif., after tying the knot at Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in November 2019. Their wedding came months after they welcomed their first son, Thomson Wylde, in January 2019. Before their second son, Rocklin Von, was born in June 2021, the family traded their Los Angeles lifestyle for a quieter ranch life. Scroll down to find out what Welling is up to now.

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Where Is Tom Welling Now?

Source: MEGA Tom Welling relocated to a Northern California ranch in 2020.

Welling now resides on a ranch in Northern California with Lee and their two children. The Lucifer star recently generated buzz after accidentally exposing himself in the reflection of a New York City hotel window in a now-deleted Instagram Story on October 8. "Hello NYCC," he wrote on the photo. The Cheaper by the Dozen star later made light of the viral mishap in the comments of an Instagram Reel featuring the text, "POV you're a tourist in NYC and see Welling standing at his hotel window on October 10th." "Came for the sights," Welling replied. Welling visited the Big Apple with his Smallville costars to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Superman-inspired teen series at New York Comic Con. Prior to the gathering, he reflected on his time filming the show during an appearance on his costar Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast. Admitting he didn't feel much "joy" and "happiness" while filming Smallville, Welling explained, "There's this term that I've come across in the last couple of years, that you can only be in survival mode or creative mode at any given point. And I think I was very much in survival mode for most of those 10 years." However, he previously expressed during a July 2025 appearance on the same podcast that he was "proud of it now." "Where I don't think I was proud of it when we were doing it. And I'm not sure why because it's hard," he added.

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When Did Tom Welling Leave Los Angeles?

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Source: MEGA Tom Welling recently made headlines after accidentally flashing himself in a New York City hotel window.

Welling and his family relocated to the Northern California ranch with his family in 2020. In a January interview with People, Welling revealed their move to Northern California began when they traveled to the area to visit relatives. At the time, he had grown dissatisfied with life in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. "L.A. was wild at the time," he recalled. "There were no cars on the street, you couldn't go anywhere. People weren't leaving their homes. Our first son was starting to crawl and we only had this tiny deck for him to play on. There was this thought of, we don't know if we can be here anymore." Welling added, "No one bothers you in a small town. Everyone's famous in a small town.” The father-of-two also said he and Lee raise horses while caring for their sons on their Northern California ranch. "We have American sport horses, jumpers, and we breed. I'm more than happy to help, but she's the captain of that ship," he shared. "It's peaceful. And it feels real."

Is Tom Welling Still Acting?

Source: MEGA Tom Welling reflected on his experience filming 'Smallville.'