Tommy Lee Jones, 77, Sparks Concern After Asking Costar Jenna Ortega, 21, If 'They Had Any Scenes Together' in New Film 'Finestkind'
Tommy Lee Jones looked confused when interacting with his costar Jenna Ortega on the Finestkind red carpet in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, December 12.
In a video posted on social media, the 77-year-old can be seen asking Ortega, 21, if they've had "any scenes together" while filming the flick.
The Wednesday alum replied, "Yes we have one" before she explained what the scene was.
Jones then asked: "Have you seen the film," to which Ortega nodded her head before the pair bursted out laughing.
Of course, fans couldn't help but comment on the interesting interaction. One person wrote, "That 'omg he seriously just asked me that' face," while another said, "Hate to see an OG get old."
A third person referred to his role in the Men in Black movie, saying: "They used the memory eraser on him."
One person defended Jones, writing, "I mean sounds like it was one scene and she had to explain it...so maybe they didn't really interact? He gets a pass."
Jones previously starred alongside Jamie Foxx in The Burial, and the former couldn't help but gush about his costar.
“I had a lot of fun working with Jamie,” Jones said. “He’s fun to be around, and every work day was highly energized. We did a lot of laughing and some pretty good work got done, too.”
Fortunately, the feeling was mutual, as Foxx stated: “When the artistic stars line up and certain people step into a role, it usually turns out really, really good. He’s so special for the part.”
As OK! previously reported, Foxx has had a pretty tough year, as he fell ill with an undisclosed illness.
While at an event, he recently revealed he's on the road to recovery.
“I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things,” Foxx, who accepted said the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial, began. “It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too...."
“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different," he added.