Jamie Foxx 'Still Struggling' After Mysterious Health Complication: 'He’s Being Very Careful'

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," Jamie said at the time. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man," he continued. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

