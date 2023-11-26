Jamie Foxx 'Still Struggling' After Mysterious Health Complication: 'He’s Being Very Careful'
Jamie Foxx has been steadily walking the road to recovery since suffering a terrifying health scare earlier this year that left him hospitalized.
Although the Strays actor seems to be getting back into the swing of things, showcasing playing sports and attending birthday parties on his social media, there have been signs that the unnamed illness may have taken a toll on the Hollywood star.
Jamie and his daughter Corinne Foxx, who used to host Beat Shazam together prior to his health complication, had been set to helm the new Fox game show We Are Family. However, in November, it was confirmed they'd been replaced by Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, sparking concerns that Jamie still has a long way to go before he was completely well.
"Jamie pulling out of another project has friends worried that he hasn’t recuperated as well as everyone thinks," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "He’s struggling, but Jamie has been very private about what happened and his recovery."
Despite Jamie's improving condition, the source said he just "wasn’t ready to add hosting a new game show to his schedule."
"He’s being very careful regarding his health issue," the source revealed. "He may not be at 100 percent, but the last thing he wants is to mess with the progress he has made."
As OK! previously reported, the Django Unchained star was hospitalized due to a mysterious "medical complication," which his oldest daughter, Corinne, confirmed on Wednesday, April 12.
Although the actor and his family have not explained exactly what condition he suffered from, the 55-year-old opened up on the incident in a video shared to social media in July.
"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," Jamie said at the time. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."
"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man," he continued. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."
"But I did go to h--- and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work," he noted. "I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got. I am on my way back."
The source spoke with In Touch about Jamie's health.