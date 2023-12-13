Jamie Foxx Celebrates 'Special' 56th Birthday After 'Needing Every Prayer' During Health Crisis
While celebrating his 56th birthday, actor Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to express his gratitude and reflect on his recent medical emergency.
The Django Unchained actor marked the milestone by sharing his journey of recovery and the immense support he received from his family and fans in the past few months.
Foxx took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the love and support he has received since his health scare in April.
"This birthday is a special one," Foxx wrote. "I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way ... here, lately, I’ve been able to thank some of you personally, but I want to say to all of you. I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER ... you lifted me through ... I was able to make it to today because of your prayers."
"I consider all of you my family... and thank you to my immediate family and everybody who chipped in to make sure that I could celebrate on this day," the Oscar-winning actor continued. "I’m sending our complete joy to everybody ... Cause if it’s my birthday, it’s your birthday."
The medical complication occurred on April 11 while Foxx was in Atlanta filming the movie Back in Action.
During his recovery, Foxx credited his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter Corinne Foxx for saving his life.
Their unwavering support and care were instrumental in his journey to better health. In addition, Foxx expressed his gratitude to God and the medical professionals who treated him, acknowledging their vital role in his recovery.
Foxx made his first public appearance since the medical emergency at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles on December 4.
While attending the event, Foxx emphasized that his perspective on life has drastically changed since his health scare, stating, "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different."
“I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things,” Foxx said in his acceptance speech after winning the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial.
He began to get emotional before telling those at the ceremony, “It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too."