Jamie Foxx Celebrates 'Special' 56th Birthday After 'Needing Every Prayer' During Health Crisis

Foxx took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the love and support he has received since his health scare in April.

"This birthday is a special one," Foxx wrote. "I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way ... here, lately, I’ve been able to thank some of you personally, but I want to say to all of you. I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER ... you lifted me through ... I was able to make it to today because of your prayers."

"I consider all of you my family... and thank you to my immediate family and everybody who chipped in to make sure that I could celebrate on this day," the Oscar-winning actor continued. "I’m sending our complete joy to everybody ... Cause if it’s my birthday, it’s your birthday."