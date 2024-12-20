Tommy Lee Only Showers 'Once a Week' Despite Being 'Very Neat,' Reveals Wife Brittany Furlan
Brittany Furlan isn’t shy about sharing some personal details about her husband, Tommy Lee.
“My husband showers, like, once a week,” the 38-year-old revealed during the Wednesday, December 18, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine podcast.”
Instead of taking a full shower, Lee usually does a quick "bird bath" — washing up at the sink with soap and a bath linen — a grooming habit he picked up growing up in Athens, Greece.
“He said … that’s a thing in Europe. You don’t need to shower every day,” the actress shared.
“They would just do the white washcloth if they felt like they were getting a little funky,” she added.
Even with his less frequent showers, the Dreamland alum insisted that Lee maintains proper hygiene.
“My husband’s very neat, which people wouldn’t expect from someone who’s a musician,” she said. “They would expect him to be a f------ nightmare, like, dirty. He doesn’t shower a lot, but he’s very neat.”
When asked if this specific habit of her husband ever bothers her, Furlan replied, “No, because he’s so handsome. It’s really crazy.”
“He’s a really good-looking guy. He doesn’t really give me the ick,” she added.
As for Furlan, her routine couldn’t be more different.
“This hair is so thick, so I wash the hair, like, once a week,” she explained. “And then I shower every night.”
The Good Mourning star even poked fun at herself, admitting, “I probably shower too much” while joking that her “overly clean” habits might be “stripping” her skin of essential oils.
Despite their differences, the couple has been going strong ever since meeting on the VIP celebrity dating app Raya in 2017.
"I've been following her for years on Vine. I was like, 'She is so funny, and stupid and cute and beautiful,'" Lee confessed in Netflix’s The American Meme, which starred Furlan.
Furlan, who is 24 years younger than Lee, was initially hesitant to start anything new due to her trust issues from past relationships.
But the “Wild Side” singer was determined to win her over.
"He was like, 'Oh, well, I'll just give you the password to my phone and all my devices and anytime you're feeling insecure, you can go look at anything you want,'" Furlan recalled on an episode of dating coach Tripp Kramer’s “How to Talk to Girls” podcast.
"He's great and so loving and so supportive and ... such a good partner, honestly," she added. "Once you kind of find someone you feel safe with, that kind of changes everything."
The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and tied the knot the following year.
"I met someone who I can trust because I didn’t trust anybody that I’ve dated before," Furlan shared in The American Meme. "I’d say Tommy is my first true love, and I’m finally safe and happy."
Before Furlan, Lee was married three times — Elaine Starchuk (1984 to 1985), Heather Locklear (1986 to 1993) and Pamela Anderson (1995 to 1998), with whom he shares two sons: Brandon Thomas, 28, and Dylan Jagger, 26.