COUPLES Tommy Lee Only Showers 'Once a Week' Despite Being 'Very Neat,' Reveals Wife Brittany Furlan Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan revealed in a podcast interview that husband Tommy Lee showers only 'once a week.'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan was amongst the highest paid Vine stars in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of taking a full shower, Lee usually does a quick "bird bath" — washing up at the sink with soap and a bath linen — a grooming habit he picked up growing up in Athens, Greece. “He said … that’s a thing in Europe. You don’t need to shower every day,” the actress shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

“They would just do the white washcloth if they felt like they were getting a little funky,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Even with his less frequent showers, the Dreamland alum insisted that Lee maintains proper hygiene. “My husband’s very neat, which people wouldn’t expect from someone who’s a musician,” she said. “They would expect him to be a f------ nightmare, like, dirty. He doesn’t shower a lot, but he’s very neat.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The duo got engaged in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if this specific habit of her husband ever bothers her, Furlan replied, “No, because he’s so handsome. It’s really crazy.” “He’s a really good-looking guy. He doesn’t really give me the ick,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Furlan, her routine couldn’t be more different. “This hair is so thick, so I wash the hair, like, once a week,” she explained. “And then I shower every night.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Good Mourning star even poked fun at herself, admitting, “I probably shower too much” while joking that her “overly clean” habits might be “stripping” her skin of essential oils.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The social media influencer mentioned that her husband only showers 'once a week.'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their differences, the couple has been going strong ever since meeting on the VIP celebrity dating app Raya in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've been following her for years on Vine. I was like, 'She is so funny, and stupid and cute and beautiful,'" Lee confessed in Netflix’s The American Meme, which starred Furlan.

Article continues below advertisement

Furlan, who is 24 years younger than Lee, was initially hesitant to start anything new due to her trust issues from past relationships. But the “Wild Side” singer was determined to win her over. "He was like, 'Oh, well, I'll just give you the password to my phone and all my devices and anytime you're feeling insecure, you can go look at anything you want,'" Furlan recalled on an episode of dating coach Tripp Kramer’s “How to Talk to Girls” podcast. "He's great and so loving and so supportive and ... such a good partner, honestly," she added. "Once you kind of find someone you feel safe with, that kind of changes everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tommy Lee had been married and divorced three times before marrying Brittany Furlan.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and tied the knot the following year. "I met someone who I can trust because I didn’t trust anybody that I’ve dated before," Furlan shared in The American Meme. "I’d say Tommy is my first true love, and I’m finally safe and happy."