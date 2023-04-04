Brittany Furlan Makes NSFW Jokes About Her & Husband Tommy Lee's Bedroom Behavior
Rocker Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan clearly have the same sense of humor.
On Friday, March 31, the social media star revealed she recently returned to stand-up comedy by posting some footage from the set, and her words proved she isn't shy when it comes to dishing on her and the musician's sex life.
"I used to do stand-up many years ago — not a lot of people know that about me. Then I stopped doing stand-up comedy and I married Tommy Lee. You guys know about Tommy Lee? Now I should be doing sit-down comedy for the rest of my life. Jesus Christ," she quipped. "My God, does anyone have a f****** icepack or heating pad?"
Furlan, 36, noted her private parts used to look "normal and nice" until she started sleeping with the 60-year-old star.
"It’s good to be back baby," she added in the caption of her social media post about the fun show. "Thank you to everyone who came out last night. More dates announced soon ⚡️."
Lee hasn't reacted to his wife's raunchy jokes, but he's never been one to shy away from controversy, having posted quite a few NSFW snaps over the past several months — though he did admit on an occasion that his thought behind posting a naked photo came from being "on a bender."
The pair's flair for the dramatic landed them in hot water earlier this year, as the internet personality received backlash when she made fun of Lee's ex-wife Pamela Anderson after the Baywatch alum talked about their infamous relationship in her documentary and memoir.
"I just wanted to come on here and let you know I’m OK because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice and I’m good, don’t worry," she said. "And don’t worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they’re saying … I don’t live in that world."
"I’m lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all this stuff off and could care less," she added of the Mötley Crüe drummer.