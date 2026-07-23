VIDEOS Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Shows Off Her Impressive Toned Biceps and Jokes She'll 'Beat Up Your Ex' for Money: Watch Source: MEGA,@brittanyfurlan's profile picture brittanyfurlan/instagram Brittany Furlan joked she would 'beat up' someone's 'ex' as she flexed her fit arms for an Instagram video. Olivia Callanan July 23 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brittany Furlan is flexing on her fans — literally! On Wednesday, July 22, Furlan took to her Instagram to share a quick video of herself flaunting her toned biceps as she flexed for the camera. In the video, she wore cheetah-printed jeans paired with a black tank top that left her arms out on full display. Wearing a full face of makeup, she left her black hair down and straightened, writing, "I'll beat up ur ex for 25 bucks hmu."

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Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan received compliments from fans for her toned physique.

Captioning the post with three cheeky emojis, "😏😏😏," her fans ran to the comments to let her know they would take her up on the deal! "Get it girl," one fan wrote. Another commented, "Perfect tone !! Beautiful lady!" A third agreed to the offer, "Okay deal 🔥❤️." "$100 for 5. Do you do bulk purchases?," jokingly asked a fourth. A fifth quipped, "Welcome to the gun show."

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Brittany Furlan Filed a Restraining Order Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan claimed Ronnie Radke is 'obsessed and unhinged' after a supposed relationship she had with the musician via Snapchat.

The video comes amid her ongoing legal battle with musician Ronnie Radke. Furlan filed a temporary restraining order against Radke earlier this year, sharing with TMZ that he is "obsessed and unhinged," after he had been denied one against her back in January. She claimed the Falling in Reverse frontman was harassing her online since the end of their supposed "secret relationship," where they communicated over Snapchat during a rough patch in her marriage to Tommy Lee.

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Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan claimed she actually spoke with Ronnie Radke.

Over the course of the relationship, she claimed they exchanged explicit photos and even made plans to meet up. Although it was speculated at first that Furlan was talking with a catfish pretending to be Radke, she shared that the communication was real and not A.I. "due to the explicit nature of the content." Furlan also claimed that Radke "begged her" to leave her husband, who Furlan later confided in about the situation. The Mötley Crüe band member confronted Radke online, which prompted him to begin "spreading a false narrative."

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee's Relationship

Source: MEGA Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have been married since 2019.