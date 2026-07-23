or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Videos > Brittany Furlan
OK LogoVIDEOS

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Shows Off Her Impressive Toned Biceps and Jokes She'll 'Beat Up Your Ex' for Money: Watch

Brittany Furlan
Source: MEGA,@brittanyfurlan's profile picture brittanyfurlan/instagram

Brittany Furlan joked she would 'beat up' someone's 'ex' as she flexed her fit arms for an Instagram video.

July 23 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan is flexing on her fans — literally!

On Wednesday, July 22, Furlan took to her Instagram to share a quick video of herself flaunting her toned biceps as she flexed for the camera.

In the video, she wore cheetah-printed jeans paired with a black tank top that left her arms out on full display. Wearing a full face of makeup, she left her black hair down and straightened, writing, "I'll beat up ur ex for 25 bucks hmu."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan,Tommy Lee
Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan received compliments from fans for her toned physique.

Captioning the post with three cheeky emojis, "😏😏😏," her fans ran to the comments to let her know they would take her up on the deal!

"Get it girl," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Perfect tone !! Beautiful lady!"

A third agreed to the offer, "Okay deal 🔥❤️."

"$100 for 5. Do you do bulk purchases?," jokingly asked a fourth.

A fifth quipped, "Welcome to the gun show."

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan Filed a Restraining Order Earlier This Year

Brittany Furlan
Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan claimed Ronnie Radke is 'obsessed and unhinged' after a supposed relationship she had with the musician via Snapchat.

The video comes amid her ongoing legal battle with musician Ronnie Radke.

Furlan filed a temporary restraining order against Radke earlier this year, sharing with TMZ that he is "obsessed and unhinged," after he had been denied one against her back in January.

She claimed the Falling in Reverse frontman was harassing her online since the end of their supposed "secret relationship," where they communicated over Snapchat during a rough patch in her marriage to Tommy Lee.

MORE ON:
Brittany Furlan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan
Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan claimed she actually spoke with Ronnie Radke.

Over the course of the relationship, she claimed they exchanged explicit photos and even made plans to meet up.

Although it was speculated at first that Furlan was talking with a catfish pretending to be Radke, she shared that the communication was real and not A.I. "due to the explicit nature of the content."

Furlan also claimed that Radke "begged her" to leave her husband, who Furlan later confided in about the situation. The Mötley Crüe band member confronted Radke online, which prompted him to begin "spreading a false narrative."

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee's Relationship

Brittany Furlan,Tommy Lee
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have been married since 2019.

Lee and Furlan first met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2017, and after they matched he began messaging her. They first saw each other in person when he invited her to an L.A. Pride event where he was playing drums, and they clicked instantly.

  • The singer proposed on Valentine's Day in 2018 with a massive, heart-shaped diamond engagement ring, and the couple officially tied the knot exactly one year later on February 14, 2019.

    • More From OK! Magazine

      About OK!

      About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

      CONTACT OK!

      Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

      SUBSCRIBE

      Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
      Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

      Privacy & Legal

      Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
      OK! Logo

      © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.