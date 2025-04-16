'Tone-Deaf': 'Senile' Joe Biden Ridiculed for Calling Black Children 'Colored Kids' During His First Speech Since Leaving Office

The 82-year-old former commander-in-chief used the outdated and offensive term during an anecdote where he talked about his childhood.

He mentioned how he moved from Scranton, Penn., to Wilmington, Del., and noted that before his family relocated to the new state, he’d "never seen hardly any Black people."

"I was only going in fourth grade. And I remember seeing kids going by, at the time called colored kids, on a bus go by — they never turned right to go to Claymont High School," he told the crowd at the event as he recalled his mother driving him to Catholic school in Wilmington.

Biden claimed that learning that Black children were not allowed to attend public school with white students "sparked my sense of outrage as a kid."