'Tone-Deaf': 'Senile' Joe Biden Ridiculed for Calling Black Children 'Colored Kids' During His First Speech Since Leaving Office
Former President Joe Biden was ridiculed after giving his first speech since leaving office at the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) conference in Chicago.
During the event, he referred to Black children as "colored kids," harkening back to the era of segregation.
The 82-year-old former commander-in-chief used the outdated and offensive term during an anecdote where he talked about his childhood.
He mentioned how he moved from Scranton, Penn., to Wilmington, Del., and noted that before his family relocated to the new state, he’d "never seen hardly any Black people."
"I was only going in fourth grade. And I remember seeing kids going by, at the time called colored kids, on a bus go by — they never turned right to go to Claymont High School," he told the crowd at the event as he recalled his mother driving him to Catholic school in Wilmington.
Biden claimed that learning that Black children were not allowed to attend public school with white students "sparked my sense of outrage as a kid."
Several vocal critics took to social media to call out the ex-president for using the outdated term during his speech, calling him "senile" and "a national disgrace."
One MAGA supporter on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Biden's comments and wrote: "This isn’t just tone-deaf — we’ve seen your track record, Joe — and you’ve been saying this kind of stuff for decades."
Another X user commented: "Colored? Is he describing a box of crayons? What a disgrace to our great nation. The man is a racist, his record shows it."
A third person asked: "Where is his conservatorship?"
The 46th president’s speech centered mainly on Social Security.
"Social Security is more than a government program. It’s a sacred promise," Biden told his audience, before accusing Republicans in Congress of wanting to "cut and gut" the program, which was set in place to provide benefits to retired Americans.
"Who the h--- do they think they are?" the enraged Democrat began to yell. "I will not go further. I’ll get in trouble."
Biden never mentioned President Donald Trump by name during his 30-minute speech. However, the former president alluded to claims of fraud in Social Security levied by the commander-in-chief and the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.
"Those 300-year-old folks getting that Social Security, I want to meet them," Biden joked. "I’d like to figure out how they live that long. H--- of a thing, man. I’m looking for longevity."