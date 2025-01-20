President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE Sued Shortly After Inauguration
President Donald Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, has already been hit with lawsuits mere minutes after he was inaugurated as the 47th POTUS.
One group known as the National Security Counselors sued DOGE for allegedly violating the Federal Advisory Committee ACT (FACA), which states advisory committees must be "fairly balanced in terms of the points of view represented and the functions to be performed by the advisory committee," according to the legal filing.
"DOGE is not exempted from FACA’s requirements," the lawsuit continued. "All meetings of DOGE, including those conducted through an electronic medium, must be open to the public."
As OK! previously reported, Trump nominated tech mogul Elon Musk and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead DOGE shortly after the presidential election.
"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump declared via his Truth Social platform. "We will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 trillion dollars of government spending. They will work together to liberate our economy and make the U.S. government accountable to 'we the people.'"
Referring to the lawsuits, NSC's executive director Kel McClanahan explained, "Nobody disputes that there is a huge amount of wasteful spending in the federal government."
"Our only concern is that DOGE, as it is currently constituted, lacks the expertise to understand how its recommendations will backfire if it pushes federal workers out without understanding why they are there in the first place," he said, per USA Today. "Government work is not corporate work. Any recommendations made without that perspective are doomed to fail."
Another lawsuit filed by by Public Citizen, the State Democracy Defenders Fund and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington had similar concerns that DOGE breached FACA, which they claimed is there to keep political figures from turning advisory committees "into vehicles for advancing private interests in the federal decision-making process."
Norm Eisen, who is the co-founder of the State Democracy Defenders Fund, said the court filing was "not about cutting redundant staff; this is about billionaires gutting important programs that American citizens across the country rely on every single day without adequate transparency or accountability."
"We are a country where everyone is beholden to the rule of law," he continued. "No one, no matter the size of their checkbook or the office they hold, is exempt from following our laws."
As of now, Trump has yet to make a public statement on the lawsuits.