President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE Sued Shortly After Inauguration

President Donald Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, has already been hit with lawsuits mere minutes after he was inaugurated as the 47th POTUS.

One group known as the National Security Counselors sued DOGE for allegedly violating the Federal Advisory Committee ACT (FACA), which states advisory committees must be "fairly balanced in terms of the points of view represented and the functions to be performed by the advisory committee," according to the legal filing.