Tony Hawk's Son Riley and Wife Frances Bean Welcome Baby No.1: Photo

"When my mom is on a right and healthy path, she is one of the most fulfilling, beautiful, intelligent and kind people I ever met," Frances explained about her and Courtney during a 2019 appearance on the "RuPaul: What's the Tee?" podcast. "This is what I like to call the era of balance, and I hope that we're bringing in the era of balance."

The new mom has also been open about her father, who passed away in 1994, and what he would have thought about her life and career. "I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out," Frances said in a 2018 interview. "With regards to music, I don't want to pigeonhole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist because I feel like it's all-encompassing and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other."