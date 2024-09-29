or
Tony Hawk's Son Riley and Wife Frances Bean Welcome Baby No.1: Photo

Composite photo of Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk.
Source: MEGA/@thespacewitch/Instagram

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk announced the birth of their baby boy.

By:

Sept. 29 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk are parents!

On Saturday, September 28, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain took to Instagram to announce the birth of her and her husband's first child together.

tony hawk son riley wife frances bean welcome baby no photo
Source: @thespacewitch/Instagram

Frances Bean Cobain revealed she and her husband, Riley Hawk, welcomed a baby boy.

"9.17.2024. Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk 🩵✨ Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything ✨," Frances, 32, penned alongside black and white snaps of their baby boy.

"My favorite grandson!" proud grandfather Tony Hawk wrote below the happy update.

frances bean cobain announces birth first child husband riley hawk
Source: @Tonyhawk/Instagram

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk married in 2023.

The visual artist and the eldest son of the famed skateboarder, 31, tied the knot in October 2023 after going public with their romance in 2022. While the couple keeps their relationship extremely private, their famous relatives have given small details about their happy life together.

"Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man," Tony, 55, penned in a birthday tribute to Riley in December 2023. "I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood. And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example."

frances bean cobain announces birth first child husband riley hawk
Source: MEGA

Frances Bean Cobain is the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain.

Frances Bean Cobain

"We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley! (Frances please show this to him since he’s no longer in the Insta bubble)," the professional athlete added.

Frances, who was previously married to guitarist Isaiah Silva, and her spouse have a lot in common as they both grew up with extremely well-known parents and had to navigate those relationships in the spotlight. The singer has been open in the past about her rocky dynamic with her mother, 60, and how they have done their best to keep the peace between them.

frances bean cobain announces birth first child husband riley hawk
Source: @thespacewitch/Instagram

Riley Hawk is the son of Tony Hawk and Cindy Dunbar.

"When my mom is on a right and healthy path, she is one of the most fulfilling, beautiful, intelligent and kind people I ever met," Frances explained about her and Courtney during a 2019 appearance on the "RuPaul: What's the Tee?" podcast. "This is what I like to call the era of balance, and I hope that we're bringing in the era of balance."

The new mom has also been open about her father, who passed away in 1994, and what he would have thought about her life and career. "I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out," Frances said in a 2018 interview. "With regards to music, I don't want to pigeonhole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist because I feel like it's all-encompassing and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other."

E! News conducted the 2018 interview with Frances.

