Tony Hawk 'Had a Blast' at Son Riley's Wedding to Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Bean — See First Photo of the Newlyweds
Tony Hawk allowed fans to see newlyweds Riley Hawk and Frances Bean Cobain for the very first time!
On Wednesday, December 6, the professional skateboarder took to Instagram to share a photo of his son and Kurt Cobain's daughter on their wedding day — which took place in October and was officiated by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.
While the post was shared for his son's birthday, it simultaneously served as the only glimpse into Riley and Frances Bean's marriage ceremony the public has been able to see thus far.
"Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man," Tony, 55, expressed. "I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood."
"And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example," the Birdhouse founder — who shares Riley, 31, with his ex-wife Cindy Dunbar —continued of his eldest son's half-brothers, Spencer, 24, and Keegan, 22, whom Tony shares with his ex-wife Erin Lee.
Tony went on to confirm he "had a blast at the wedding," adding, "we love you Riley!" before telling his daughter-in law: "(Frances please show this to him since he’s no longer in the Insta bubble)."
Fans — who are thrilled about the blending of the two famous families — flooded the comments section of the post to wish Riley a happy birthday and react to the first snap of the husband and wife.
"The Hawk-Cobain children are going to be insanely talented. This is [like] Game of Thrones family merging," one admirer quipped, as another joked, "imagine your grandparents being Tony Hawk & Kurt Cobain."
"It still blows my mind that Tony Hawks son married Kurt Cobain‘s daughter," a third user admitted, while a fourth wrote: "When the best of the worlds collide. Much respect to you, the couple, and classic love ❤️."
Riley and Frances' relationship dates back to 2021, though the couple didn't confirm their romance publicly until January 2022 — when the visual artist and model hard launched their love story via Instagram.
"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," the 31-year-old penned at the time alongside a series of pictures, including a couple of Riley and Frances cozied up together.
The caption concluded: "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."