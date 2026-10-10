'Too Bad': Donald Trump Cornered Over Kimberly Guilfoyle's Donor Money Drama

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Donald Trump was asked to give his take on the recent controversy surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle. Allegations surfaced on October 8 that the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, 57, asked a Republican donor to cover a $100,000 American Express bill before her Senate confirmation hearing took place last year.

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Donald Trump Called Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Very Nice'

Source: MEGA 'I just heard about it. It's too bad,' Donald Trump said.

"I just heard about it. It's too bad. I mean, I don't know. She's an ambassador. I just heard a little bit about it. I don't know too much, but she's always very nice," the POTUS, 80, told reporters outside the White House before leaving for a rally in Alabama on October 9. The Wall Street Journal published a report earlier this week that claimed Guilfoyle allegedly sent encrypted Signal messages to Kentucky donor and ex-congressional candidate Eric Deters in July 2025.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Sent Encrypted Messages to the Donor

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly asked a donor to pay her hefty Amex bill.

The politician — who was previously once engaged to the president's son Donald Trump Jr. — reportedly asked Deter, 63, to transfer $100,000 to her American Express account to pay off her debt. One message between former attorney and the diplomat read: "Honey, please I need you to get this done for me today." "It won't show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express," said another note Guilfoyle apparently sent.

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Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle's team denied she sent messages to Eric Deters.

"I really wish you would stop papering all these things," one alleged text said. She also begged Deters to not disclose to anyone about their “arrangement” as he could “literally cost me my ambassadorship.” However, her legal team denied the messages, with Deters also telling the Wall Street Journal he never sent her money as he believed it would impact his marriage. The outlet alleged Guilfoyle offered Deters access to senior administration officials in exchange for his aid, also promising to be his "Trump ride or die forever." Conservative commentator Scott Jennings also slammed Guilfoyle for the bribery scandal, calling it a major "distraction" for the Trump administration.

Commentator Scott Jennings Blasted Kimberly Guilfoyle's Actions

Source: CNN Political strategist Scott Jennings weighed in on Kimberly Guilfoyle's behavior.