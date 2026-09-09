Politics Top White House Official Says He Believes Trump Speech Censorship Behind Maria Bartiromo Ouster at Fox Source: MEGA Peter Navarro claimed Maria Bartiromo was sidelined by Fox News over her coverage of Donald Trump’s election claims. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Senior White House adviser Peter Navarro claimed Fox News sidelined Maria Bartiromo because network directives restricted coverage of President Donald Trump's election claims. Conversely, reports indicate the network parted ways with the host after discovering she leaked confidential internal communications to the White House. Navarro, who served a four-month prison sentence in 2024 for two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, said he intentionally broke Bartiromo’s confidence out of "duty," admitting he forwarded her leaked text message up the chain to the White House. In an op-ed published in The Washington Times and during an interview on Newsmax, Navarro detailed the timeline and motives behind his actions and her subsequent ouster.

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Peter Navarro Sent Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News Screenshot to White House

Source: MEGA Peter Navarro says he leaked Maria Bartiromo’s message to the White House.

Navarro was originally booked to appear on Bartiromo's show the morning after Trump delivered a July speech on election security. A Fox Business executive sent Bartiromo's producers an internal edict warning staff "not to dwell" on or cover Trump's 2020 election fraud claims. As a result, Bartiromo canceled Navarro’s scheduled interview. Sidelined and frustrated, Bartiromo sent Navarro a screenshot of the internal network restriction. Navarro admitted he immediately forwarded it to the White House, prompting an angry phone call from the West Wing to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

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Peter Navarro Claims Fox Gave Maria Bartiromo a ‘Golden Muzzle’

Source: MEGA Peter Navarro claimed Fox News retaliated against Maria Bartiromo over her coverage of Donald Trump.

Navarro heavily criticized Fox News leadership, stating that muzzling Trump's speech was "censorship" and that parting ways with Bartiromo was pure "retaliation, full stop.” Navarro alleged that Scott gave Bartiromo a "Golden Muzzle"— meaning Fox will pay out the remaining three years of her contract until 2028, but she is legally blocked from appearing on rival networks. “Unrepentant, Ms. Scott gave Ms. Bartiromo the Fox “Golden Muzzle”: Just the News reported that Ms. Bartiromo will get paid for the three years left on her contract but cannot appear on a rival network. On Sept. 3, Fox announced she was gone. I got banned from the network,” he wrote.

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Peter Navarro Accuses Fox News of ‘Suppressing MAGA News’

Source: MEGA Peter Navarro criticized Fox News leadership and called for Suzanne Scott’s resignation.

Navarro asserted that Fox News is actively "suppressing MAGA news." He claimed that he has been banned from the network and that high-profile firings like those of Tucker Carlson, the late Lou Dobbs, and now Bartiromo are meant to "throw fear" into other on-air anchors to keep them in line. “Ms. Scott’s business model shows up in the bodies she’s buried. Tucker Carlson had the highest-rated show on Fox News. Lou Dobbs had the highest-rated show on Fox Business. Both spoke freely to the MAGA base. Both drew advertiser fire. Both were fired,” Navarro wrote. He added that Scott shadow-bans MAGA mouthpieces and “disappears the messengers” and said she owed Bartiromo an apology for punishing her “journalistic integrity” before calling for her resignation.

Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News Departure Follows Years of Political Coverage

Source: MEGA Fox News announced Maria Bartiromo’s departure on September 3.