Fox News Shake-Up: Tucker Carlson's Old Time Slot Snagged by Jesse Watters
Jesse Watters is officially taking over Tucker Carlson's former time slot on Fox News after the 54-year-old political commentator was axed from the network in late April.
Watters' show will now air at 8 p.m. as a part of the notoriously conservative news channel's ongoing plans to revamp their primetime lineup.
According to the new schedule, longtime Fox personality Sean Hannity will continue to hold his 9 p.m. slot and Greg Gutfeld is being bumped to 10 p.m., just before Fox News @ Night.
"Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott explained in a statement announcing the changes.
"The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come," she concluded.
On Monday, April 24, Fox confirmed that Carlson's Friday, April 21, broadcast of his popular political chat-fest had been his last. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," they said at the time, without further explanation on the reason behind Carlson's exit.
However, their parting was anything but peaceful. As OK! reported, Carlson is allegedly planning to "torch" his ex-employers by launching his own network after his tumultuous split from Fox News.
"The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous," Carlson's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said earlier this year.
Despite being unable to start his own media empire due to previous contractual agreements with Fox, he is said to be in the planning stages of his next big step for his career — and that could include taking down members of the news network with information he's gathered over the years.
"We're going from peacetime to Defcon 1," a friend of Carlson dished after the conservative commentator's firing. "His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom. [Carlson] knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map."