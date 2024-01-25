Former Donald Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison for Defying Court Subpoena

At the sentencing hearing, Navarro defended his actions, claiming he believed in "good faith" that Trump had invoked executive privilege. Navarro's defense attorney stated the court of appeal would determine if executive privilege applies in this case.

The judge noted another White House adviser, Kellyanne Conway, had an opinion from the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel that allowed her to cite executive privilege, but Navarro did not have such an opinion and did not hire representation.

Prosecutors had initially requested a six-month prison sentence and a $200,000 fine for Navarro. However, Judge Mehta reduced the sentence to four months and the fine to $9,500.

Mehta explained that sentencing guidelines suggested a range of zero to six months imprisonment and a fine range of $500 to $9,500. The judge also clarified that sentencing guidelines are only a suggestion and that he had the discretion to impose a longer sentence if he deemed it necessary.