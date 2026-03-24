Topless Bella Thorne Sizzles in Seductive Selfie While Poking Fun at Her Voluminous '80s Hairstyle

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Bella Thorne shared a saucy topless selfie on social media. On Tuesday, March 24, the actress first posted an Instagram Story video to put her teased hairstyle on display while in the bathroom. "Sorry, I didn't realize I was reporting to the '80s," she laughed as she turned around while wearing a pale green pajama top.

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Bella Thorne Goes Topless on Instagram

Source: @bellathorne/instagram Bella Thorne made fun of her voluminous ponytail, joking she belonged in the '80s.

"Lmaooo okay volume," Thorne, 28, wrote alongside the clip. She followed up with a mirror selfie where she completely ditched her shirt, covering her chest with her arm for a sultry snap. It marked the second time this month that she posted a topless selfie, as she also uploaded one on March 11.

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Bella Thorne Attended the 2026 Oscars

Source: @bellathorne/instagram The actress covered her bare chest in a new selfie.

The Disney Channel alum has been keeping busy this month, as on Sunday, March 15, she attended the Academy Awards for the very first time. The redheaded beauty donned a see-through, long sleeved top layered over a black, floor-length dress. The chic look featured a fun, feathery embellishment at the cuffs. She accessorized with diamond jewelry and a small black bow in her half-up, half-down hairdo. The Shake It Up star shared numerous photos from the glam night, captioning one set, "If little Bella could see me today."

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Source: abc Bella Thorne recently attended the Oscars for the first time.

Thorne shared a more emotional post a few days later. "A night that will truly go down in history 🖤Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman ever to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography for her work on Sinners!!!" she raved. "Jessie Buckley became the first Irish actress to win Best Actress, taking home the Oscar for her role in Hamnet." "Sinners finally getting the recognition they deserve being the most-nominated film in academy awards history! And, of course the first everrrr casting award!!" Throne continued to gush. "The list goes on but I am so incredibly grateful to have been there to witness such an amazing night and see so many firsts happen in the industry✨."

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms Got Engaged Twice

Source: @bellathorne/instagram Bella Thorne proposed to Mark Emms in 2025 even though he already popped the question in 2023.