or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Bella Thorne
OK LogoPHOTOS

Topless Bella Thorne Sizzles in Seductive Selfie While Poking Fun at Her Voluminous '80s Hairstyle

Two photos of Bella Thorne
Source: mega;@bellathorne/instagram

Bella Thorne dared to bare in a new selfie.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne shared a saucy topless selfie on social media.

On Tuesday, March 24, the actress first posted an Instagram Story video to put her teased hairstyle on display while in the bathroom.

"Sorry, I didn't realize I was reporting to the '80s," she laughed as she turned around while wearing a pale green pajama top.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Goes Topless on Instagram

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bella Thorne made fun of her voluminous ponytail, joking she belonged in the '80s.
Source: @bellathorne/instagram

Bella Thorne made fun of her voluminous ponytail, joking she belonged in the '80s.

"Lmaooo okay volume," Thorne, 28, wrote alongside the clip.

She followed up with a mirror selfie where she completely ditched her shirt, covering her chest with her arm for a sultry snap.

It marked the second time this month that she posted a topless selfie, as she also uploaded one on March 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Attended the 2026 Oscars

Photo of The actress covered her bare chest in a new selfie.
Source: @bellathorne/instagram

The actress covered her bare chest in a new selfie.

The Disney Channel alum has been keeping busy this month, as on Sunday, March 15, she attended the Academy Awards for the very first time.

The redheaded beauty donned a see-through, long sleeved top layered over a black, floor-length dress. The chic look featured a fun, feathery embellishment at the cuffs.

She accessorized with diamond jewelry and a small black bow in her half-up, half-down hairdo.

The Shake It Up star shared numerous photos from the glam night, captioning one set, "If little Bella could see me today."

MORE ON:
Bella Thorne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bella Thorne recently attended the Oscars for the first time.
Source: abc

Bella Thorne recently attended the Oscars for the first time.

Thorne shared a more emotional post a few days later.

"A night that will truly go down in history 🖤Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman ever to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography for her work on Sinners!!!" she raved. "Jessie Buckley became the first Irish actress to win Best Actress, taking home the Oscar for her role in Hamnet."

"Sinners finally getting the recognition they deserve being the most-nominated film in academy awards history! And, of course the first everrrr casting award!!" Throne continued to gush. "The list goes on but I am so incredibly grateful to have been there to witness such an amazing night and see so many firsts happen in the industry✨."

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms Got Engaged Twice

Photo o fBella Thorne proposed to Mark Emms in 2025 even though he already popped the question in 2023.
Source: @bellathorne/instagram

Bella Thorne proposed to Mark Emms in 2025 even though he already popped the question in 2023.

The Midnight Sun star also shared a cute clip of fiancé Mark Emms picking her up inside the venue.

Though the producer proposed to Thorne in 2023, she popped the question to him in August 2025.

"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I," she explained in an Instagram upload, where she was seen getting down on a knee.

The actress laughed off the criticism she received over her unusual move.

"The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she admitted. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner -- other half is like f--- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.