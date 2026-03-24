Topless Bella Thorne Sizzles in Seductive Selfie While Poking Fun at Her Voluminous '80s Hairstyle
March 24 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
Bella Thorne shared a saucy topless selfie on social media.
On Tuesday, March 24, the actress first posted an Instagram Story video to put her teased hairstyle on display while in the bathroom.
"Sorry, I didn't realize I was reporting to the '80s," she laughed as she turned around while wearing a pale green pajama top.
Bella Thorne Goes Topless on Instagram
"Lmaooo okay volume," Thorne, 28, wrote alongside the clip.
She followed up with a mirror selfie where she completely ditched her shirt, covering her chest with her arm for a sultry snap.
It marked the second time this month that she posted a topless selfie, as she also uploaded one on March 11.
Bella Thorne Attended the 2026 Oscars
The Disney Channel alum has been keeping busy this month, as on Sunday, March 15, she attended the Academy Awards for the very first time.
The redheaded beauty donned a see-through, long sleeved top layered over a black, floor-length dress. The chic look featured a fun, feathery embellishment at the cuffs.
She accessorized with diamond jewelry and a small black bow in her half-up, half-down hairdo.
The Shake It Up star shared numerous photos from the glam night, captioning one set, "If little Bella could see me today."
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Thorne shared a more emotional post a few days later.
"A night that will truly go down in history 🖤Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman ever to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography for her work on Sinners!!!" she raved. "Jessie Buckley became the first Irish actress to win Best Actress, taking home the Oscar for her role in Hamnet."
"Sinners finally getting the recognition they deserve being the most-nominated film in academy awards history! And, of course the first everrrr casting award!!" Throne continued to gush. "The list goes on but I am so incredibly grateful to have been there to witness such an amazing night and see so many firsts happen in the industry✨."
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms Got Engaged Twice
The Midnight Sun star also shared a cute clip of fiancé Mark Emms picking her up inside the venue.
Though the producer proposed to Thorne in 2023, she popped the question to him in August 2025.
"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I," she explained in an Instagram upload, where she was seen getting down on a knee.
The actress laughed off the criticism she received over her unusual move.
"The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she admitted. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner -- other half is like f--- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"