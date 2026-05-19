Topless Elizabeth Hurley Caresses Her Chest in Nothing But Skimpy Yellow Bikini Bottoms: Photo
May 19 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a sultry photo, and her latest snap left little to the imagination.
The actress, 60, went topless, solely donning yellow bikini bottoms, as she caressed her chest in an image posted on Tuesday, May 19.
Hurley lay face-up on a grass field, surrounded by yellow flowers.
The image was shared to her swimwear brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach’s Instagram.
“Say yes to heaven in our Paradise bikini ❤️❤️❤️,” the company captioned their post.
Elizabeth Hurley Owns a Swimwear Line
A little over one week earlier, on May 8, Hurley once again stripped down to a striped bikini as she lounged poolside. The Gossip Girl alum rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses while lying back on her hands and glancing off to the side.
In the caption of her post, she offered followers posing tips.
“Being photographed in a bikini can be scary so here’s my number one tip: LIE DOWN!!” the brunette beauty wrote. “Even in hideous overhead light, or with nasty hi-def camera phones (these were taken on a phone in direct sunlight) if you s-t-r-e-t-c-h out enough and wear sunglasses you’ll look fine 🩷Thank me later 😉.”
Her son, Damian Hurley, commented, “These are insane woah,” while fans gushed over her ageless appearance.
“And she is in her 60s?? God bless THE Queen!” one Instagram user wrote, while another quipped, “She must be studied.”
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Elizabeth Hurley Cuddles Up to Billy Ray Cyrus at Stagecoach
Elizabeth’s risqué snapshots come as her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus continues to heat up. On April 25, the couple was all smiles as they attended Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. The TV star sported a brown suede jacket with fringe sleeves, a semi-sheer white lace top and jeans for the festival while the country singer, 64, rocked his signature cowboy hat and a black flannel.
In a sweet Instagram share, the duo kissed from what appeared to be the back of a golf cart.
“Yeeehaaaaaw. Loved my first trip to Stagecoach watching @billyraycyrus @noahcyrus and @braisonccyrus perform their new single On Our Way Along 💗💗💗,” Elizabeth captioned her post.
Damian commented, “Aww love you both ❤️.”
When Did Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Start Dating?
The celebs began dating in early 2025 following the Hannah Montana alum’s nasty divorce from Firerose, which was finalized in 2024. They hard-launched their relationship on Instagram that Easter with a photo of them kissing.
Billy was also married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022, while the British actress was wed to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.