Topless Kendall Jenner Nearly Breaks Internet With Show-Stopping Snap
Kendall Jenner is taking show-stopping to a new level. The supermodel shared a risqué photo to her Instagram as a part of a carousel of snaps from a recent photoshoot.
Lying on what appeared to be a glass floor showing water and fish underneath, Jenner smized at the camera in nothing but glittery pants. She covered her glistening chest with her arms while showcasing her toned tummy.
The Thursday, September 29, post received instant praise, with Kylie Jenner leading the parade of compliments writing, "WOWWWW."
INSIDE WHY KENDALL JENNER IS 'AVOIDING' BRINGING BEAU DEVIN BOOKER AROUND HER FAMOUS SISTERS
"OH.MY.GOD." wrote one fan in the comments section, with another doubling down. "Beautiful."
Devin Booker also appeared happy with the photo, double tapping her post, which has received close to two million likes within two hours, to show his support.
The supermodel and her athlete boyfriend have been going strong ever since their brief rumored split over the summer. "She is more into him now than ever," said a source, who noted Jenner "always had love for him," even before they hit pause.
Though their busy schedules seemed to weigh on their romance in the past, "she's made space for Devin," added the source.
The Kardashians star, 26, and the Phoenix Suns player, 25, first began dating in 2020 and went Instagram Official on Valentine's Day the following year. Though they often show their support for one another on social media, with Jenner also cheering her man on at his basketball games, they tend to keep their relationship on the down low.
However, Booker did accompany the reality star to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's intimate Italian wedding in May, so it's safe to say he's already part of the family! Nevertheless, Jenner is drawing clear boundaries between her man and her famous family, knowing all too well that drama always follows.
KENDALL JENNER LEAVES BOYFRIEND DEVIN BOOKER SPEECHLESS WITH SULTRY BIKINI SNAP
Ahead of The Kardashians premiere, momager Kris Jenner had been "piling on the pressure to make Devin part of the show, but Kendall’s made it clear that’s never going to happen," a source previously spilled.
And though the famous couple is also facing pressure from the public, they still manage to not let scrutiny get to them.
When Booker was asked in a May interview about whether it's hard having the spotlight on his professional and private life, he candidly replied: "I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way."