Kendall Jenner Leaves Boyfriend Devin Booker Speechless With Sultry Bikini Snap
Despite going through a rough patch in their relationship, Devin Booker seems more in love with Kendall Jenner than ever. The NBA star took to the comments section of the supermodel's Tuesday, August 16, Instagram post to show the world just how crazy he is about her.
The 818 founder rocked a brown two piece bathing suit as she lounged with her pup and showed off her toned bod alongside a bottle of her signature tequila. Booker could not contain himself, leaving a sweating face emoji under the sizzling snap.
Jenner and Booker seem to be doing great following their brief split over the summer. As OK! previously reported, the pair of two years seemingly confirmed they rekindled their romance after The Kardashians star shared a loved up photo of the two cuddled up on a woodsy getaway. The good-looking couple first sparked reconciliation rumors in July when they attended a pal's wedding together.
"Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is meant to be, will be," an insider revealed about the status of their relationship.
"Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times, but their love for one another draws them back to each other," the source continued, adding that the initial split was due to Jenner and Booker feeling as if their futures were not aligned.
Despite taking a brief time out, insiders spilled the two are now completely committed: "She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."
"They moved on and it's going really well," the source emphasized of Jenner and Booker. "They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend's wedding over the weekend in Napa."
The reality star and the athlete first got together in July of 2020, going public with their love with a sweet Instagram photo the following Valentine's Day.