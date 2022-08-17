Kendall Jenner Leaves Boyfriend Devin Booker Speechless With Sultry Bikini Snap

Jenner and Booker seem to be doing great following their brief split over the summer. As OK! previously reported, the pair of two years seemingly confirmed they rekindled their romance after The Kardashians star shared a loved up photo of the two cuddled up on a woodsy getaway. The good-looking couple first sparked reconciliation rumors in July when they attended a pal's wedding together.

"Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is meant to be, will be," an insider revealed about the status of their relationship.