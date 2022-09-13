Better Than Before! Kendall Jenner Is 'More Into' Devin Booker Now After Brief Summer Split
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back on in a big way. After their brief relationship hiatus over the summer, the supermodel and the NBA player are hitting a major stride in their romance, with Jenner being completely smitten like never before.
In fact, the reality star's family is even saying they've “never seen Kendall like this,” spilled a source.
"Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that,” an insider said of their now super serious relationship. “She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin."
That could not have been more evident during the couple's joint appearance at the Men's Finals Match at the US Open last weekend. "They were all over each other at the tennis [match] — holding hands and kissing. They didn't care that everyone could see them," an insider revealed.
“She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever," the source continued.
The duo — who first got together in 2020 — reportedly decided to take a break from their union due to busy schedules. However, it seems as if the two have rearranged their priorities and made time for each other.
"Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times," the source noted.
“But their love for one another draws them back to each other," the insider said of Jenner and Booker, who often keep their relationship on the down low.
Another possible obstacle for the couple? Their desire to be private while being part of the most famous family in the world. “She’s avoided bringing him around her siblings because it usually means some sort of drama,” an insider exclusively told OK!, adding Jenner, “is very protective of Devin and their relationship and doesn’t share much with her family because she doesn’t totally trust them not to talk about it.”