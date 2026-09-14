Topless Suki Waterhouse Says It Felt 'Powerful' to Have 'Absolutely Massive' Fake Assets for a Day While Filming Music Project: Photos

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Suki Waterhouse bared it all for a behind-the-scenes clip! On Sunday, September 13, the singer took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the second anniversary of her album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, which was released on September 13, 2024. "In honor of miss sparklemuffin turning 2 i thought id share some stories from the era," she wrote, with one topless clip particularly catching fans' attention.

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'I Miss Them Every Day'

Source: @SUKIWATERHOUSE/INSTAGRAM Suki Waterhouse sported the prosthetics for a music project.

Using her arms to strategically cover her chest, Waterhouse embraced a dramatic transformation, going topless while wearing prosthetic enhancements as she stood in a dressing room. She wore her blonde hair in a few rollers and sported a dramatic smoky eye as her team touched up the prosthetics in the short clip. Speaking about the experience, she said it felt "powerful" to have "absolutely massive fake t--- for a day." As the stories continued, she concluded, "genuinely so grateful for sparklemuffin my freaky little spider & still love and so proud of the album. thank you for listening. see you soon back in loveland."

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Suki Waterhouse Is Currently on Tour

Source: @SUKIWATERHOUSE/INSTAGRAM Suki Waterhosue released her third studio album on July 10.

The post comes amid Waterhouse's The Loveland Tour for her third studio album, Loveland, which was released on July 10, 2026. The tour, which is on a short hiatus between August 8 and September 18, kicked off on July 22 in Phoenix, Ariz., and wraps up on October 17 in Chicago, Ill.

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'This Time Is Protected, These Days Are Protected'

Source: MEGA Suki Waterhouse opened up about her life with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

Waterhouse opened up to Nylon magazine about her newest album, sharing that much of Loveland reflects her life with her fiancé, actor Robert Pattinson. "Obviously my life’s changed a lot, and it’s been really great because it makes me say no just a couple of times more than I ever would have," she said about prioritizing her family. "It’s nice to be like, 'I want to be home with her,'" she continued about the couple's daughter. "Before, if someone asked, 'Hey, there’s this thing in Paris and you have to leave tomorrow,' I’d go," the singer added. "When you’re in the studio, you’re away and doing late nights. So when you’re done, you have to be like: This time is protected, these days are protected."

'I’d Be Nepo-Babying the H--- Out of Her'

Source: MEGA Suki Waterhouse joked that she embraces the idea of nepo babies.