How Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are Living Like 'Retired Grandparents' After Swapping Partying for Parenthood
Jan. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Robert Pattinson has quietly stepped away from Hollywood's late nights, with friends telling OK! fatherhood has nudged the former party fixture into a domestic rhythm better suited to early mornings and quiet evenings.
The 39-year-old Twilight pin-up and his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, 34, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2024 after dating since 2018.
Both remain busy professionally, but sources say their priorities have shifted decisively since becoming parents, adding the couple is now living more like "retired grandparents" than Hollywood A-listers.
Once regulars on red carpets and at industry events, the couple prefers staying home, embracing routines that revolve around childcare, tea and board games rather than nightlife.
A source close to the duo said the change was "hugely deliberate."
They added: "After years of relentless scrutiny and pressure, Rob feels he has earned the right to ease off. His and Suki's ambitions haven't disappeared, but the constant circuit of premieres and parties simply no longer interests either of them."
Another mole added: "Rob draws huge attention almost anywhere he appears, even in low-key settings, so keeping a low profile has become the easiest way to manage daily life now that he and Suki have a child."
The retreat is consistent with Pattinson's long-standing discomfort with fame following the success of Twilight in 2008.
In a 2014 interview, he described feeling trapped at the height of his notoriety, saying: "I just don't go out anywhere, so I don't get photographed anymore… I'm so much more calm than I was, like, two years ago."
- Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome Baby No. 1, Couple Spotted With Stroller in L.A.
- Robert Pattinson Can 'Identify' His and Suki Waterhouse's Daughter by Her Scent: 'She Doesn't Smell Like Other Babies'
- Robert Pattinson Has 'Found the Perfect Partner' in Suki Waterhouse: 'They’re Both Very Easygoing'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While relationships briefly pulled him back into the spotlight, his romance with Waterhouse was kept private for years, with their first joint red carpet appearance not arriving until 2022.
Sources say the couple's choice to live a quiet domestic life is also down to Waterhouse's temperament.
One insider said: "Suki has always been drawn to a softer, more homely pace. Away from the spotlight, she genuinely enjoys simple routines and traditional comforts."
That sensibility has surfaced publicly, with Waterhouse embracing what friends jokingly call "granny-core" fashion, including vintage-inspired looks and practical footwear at recent events.
At home, her and Pattinson's lifestyle is markedly low-key. "Their idea of time well spent is staying in, working through a puzzle or settling down in front of a quiz show," a source said. "They are content with a pace of life that feels more settled than social."
Another added: "They feel they have exhausted the nightlife chapter of their lives. Early mornings with a child have a way of recalibrating how appealing late nights out really are."
Despite the quieter home life, Waterhouse's career has gathered pace.
She released her album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin last year, followed by the single "Dream Woman," and signed a new record deal with Universal Music last summer.
A source said: "Suki still puts in long hours when the work demands it, but those nights are far fewer than they once were. When touring begins, Rob will be there in support, yet home and the baby remain the priority."
Pattinson's schedule is equally intense, with roles lined up in Dune: Part Three and a return as the Dark Knight in The Batman sequel.
Another source said: "With his schedule having been so relentlessly packed, it makes sense that any downtime Rob has is reserved for family. Some people tease him about being different now, but this is a conscious decision driven by how strongly he feels about Suki and their child."