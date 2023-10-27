Tori Spelling Was a 'Little Surprised' Ex Dean McDermott Went Public With New Girlfriend Lily Calo So Quickly After Split
Dean McDermott is putting his marriage to Tori Spelling in the past.
In June, the actor immediately deleted an Instagram post that announced they were divorcing, and though they never clarified the status of their romance since then, he made quite the statement when he stepped out hand in hand with Lily Calo on October 10.
Spelling, 50, was “a little surprised” by the move, though the mom-of-five allegedly wasn't too shocked, as she's "ready to dip her toe in the dating pool, too."
The insider revealed that McDermott, 56, and Calo — a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in L.A. — first crossed paths in 2022.
"Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project. They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship," the source spilled. "Things got romantic a couple of months back."
Though there appears to be no cheating involved in McDermott and Spelling's breakup, a separate insider claimed the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was still rubbed the wrong way by the new couple's PDA.
"Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” the source noted. “He hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated.”
In fact, the Canadian star hasn't been spotted publicly with their kids — sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12 — in quite some time.
At the moment, the matriarch and the children have been bouncing around from motels to RVs to rental homes while their house is treated for mold.
"They’ve become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to the plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy,” the source added of how they're dealing with everything. “And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids.”
It's unclear where McDermott has been staying.
Despite the actress' string of bad luck, her brother, Randy Spelling, insisted she's just fine.
“She's doing wonderful. One thing I'll say about Tori is she's creative, she's inventive, she's strong and she's resilient,” he said on Australia's The Morning Show. “Some people where I live would say being in an RV would be a vacation but then it gets sort of thrown out that there's homelessness.”
“We all struggle at times and she's finding her way. She's incredibly creative, strong and she's doing well right now,” he declared.
