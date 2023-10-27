OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

Tori Spelling Was a 'Little Surprised' Ex Dean McDermott Went Public With New Girlfriend Lily Calo So Quickly After Split

tori spelling surprised ex dean mcdermott public new girlfriend lily calo
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Dean McDermott is putting his marriage to Tori Spelling in the past.

In June, the actor immediately deleted an Instagram post that announced they were divorcing, and though they never clarified the status of their romance since then, he made quite the statement when he stepped out hand in hand with Lily Calo on October 10.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling surprised ex dean mcdermott public new girlfriend lily calo
Source: mega

Tori Spelling isn't thrilled by estranged husband Dean McDermott's PDA with his new girlfriend.

Spelling, 50, was “a little surprised” by the move, though the mom-of-five allegedly wasn't too shocked, as she's "ready to dip her toe in the dating pool, too."

The insider revealed that McDermott, 56, and Calo — a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in L.A. — first crossed paths in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling surprised ex dean mcdermott public new girlfriend lily calo
Source: mega

In June, the actor deleted an Instagram post about their separation.

"Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project. They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship," the source spilled. "Things got romantic a couple of months back."

Though there appears to be no cheating involved in McDermott and Spelling's breakup, a separate insider claimed the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was still rubbed the wrong way by the new couple's PDA.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling surprised ex dean mcdermott public new girlfriend lily calo
Source: mega

The pair tied the knot in 2006.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

"Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” the source noted. “He hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated.”

In fact, the Canadian star hasn't been spotted publicly with their kids — sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12 — in quite some time.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling kids
Source: @torispelling/instagram

The estranged spouses shares five children.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

At the moment, the matriarch and the children have been bouncing around from motels to RVs to rental homes while their house is treated for mold.

"They’ve become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to the plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy,” the source added of how they're dealing with everything. “And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids.”

It's unclear where McDermott has been staying.

Despite the actress' string of bad luck, her brother, Randy Spelling, insisted she's just fine.

“She's doing wonderful. One thing I'll say about Tori is she's creative, she's inventive, she's strong and she's resilient,” he said on Australia's The Morning Show. “Some people where I live would say being in an RV would be a vacation but then it gets sort of thrown out that there's homelessness.”

“We all struggle at times and she's finding her way. She's incredibly creative, strong and she's doing well right now,” he declared.

In Touch reported on how the actress felt about McDermott's PDA with Calo.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.