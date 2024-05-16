OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

Tori Spelling Fans Surprised to See Actress 'Supporting' Ex Dean McDermott After He Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend Lily Calo

tori spelling supports dean mcdermott instagram girlfriend lily calo
Source: MEGA; @imdeanmcdermott/Instagram
By:

May 16 2024, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tori Spelling has surprisingly been supportive of her estranged husband Dean McDermott's relationship with Lily Calo.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress noticeably showed subtle support for McDermott after he went Instagram official with his new girlfriend on Wednesday, May 15 — less than two months after Spelling filed for divorce from the Chopped Canada host, whom she was married to for nearly 18 years.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling supports dean mcdermott instagram girlfriend lily calo
Source: @imdeanmcdermott/Instagram

Dean McDermott went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Lily Calo.

McDermott shared two photos of him and Calo dressed to impress on Wednesday in matching black pinstriped outfits.

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩 #mylovey," the 57-year-old captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling supports dean mcdermott instagram girlfriend lily calo
Source: @imdeanmcdermott/Instagram

The couple was first seen together in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

In one of the snaps, Calo, who donned a dress with thin straps for the occasion, posed next to her boyfriend — dressed in a suit set — in front of a backdrop.

The second picture featured the brunette beauty sweetly kissing her man on the cheek, as he smiled softly at the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Calo also took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of the couple wearing different outfits than the ones showcased on McDermott's page.

"I've got peace and I’ve got love ♥️ #gratefulheart," she gushed in the post's caption.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling supports dean mcdermott instagram girlfriend lily calo
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott at the end of March.

Article continues below advertisement

Spelling, who also "liked" McDermott's upload, commented beneath Calo's photo: "Love you both ❤️🙌."

In the comments section of the Open Range actor's post, fans couldn't help but react to not only McDermott seemingly moving on so soon, but Spelling's surprising support of the situation as a whole.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"The fact Tori liked this is mind boggling!" one fan admitted, as another snubbed, "Tori liked the post … she seems ok with how fast you moved on."

Others defended McDermott's new relationship, with a third Instagram user declaring: "Tori and Dean [are] proudly supporting each other. That’s the only that that matters. No need to talk s--- on their situation. Cheers 🥂 🔥🔥🔥."

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling supports dean mcdermott instagram girlfriend lily calo
Source: MEGA

The duo split in June after nearly 18 years of marraige.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am happy they are so cordial with all parties. They are doing what is right for their children. What they are doing must not be easy, and I wish nothing but happiness for all involved," a fourth person stated.

McDermott and Spelling, 51, share five kids together: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hatti, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The separated spouses tied the knot in 2006 after meeting on the set of the 2005 film Mind Over Murder. In Spelling's divorce filing, she listed the exes' date of separation as June 17, 2023.

Spelling and McDermott had a bit of a rocky marriage — with their struggles being documented through their reality show Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood between 2007 and 2012.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.