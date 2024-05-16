Tori Spelling Fans Surprised to See Actress 'Supporting' Ex Dean McDermott After He Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend Lily Calo
Tori Spelling has surprisingly been supportive of her estranged husband Dean McDermott's relationship with Lily Calo.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress noticeably showed subtle support for McDermott after he went Instagram official with his new girlfriend on Wednesday, May 15 — less than two months after Spelling filed for divorce from the Chopped Canada host, whom she was married to for nearly 18 years.
McDermott shared two photos of him and Calo dressed to impress on Wednesday in matching black pinstriped outfits.
"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩 #mylovey," the 57-year-old captioned the post.
In one of the snaps, Calo, who donned a dress with thin straps for the occasion, posed next to her boyfriend — dressed in a suit set — in front of a backdrop.
The second picture featured the brunette beauty sweetly kissing her man on the cheek, as he smiled softly at the camera.
Calo also took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of the couple wearing different outfits than the ones showcased on McDermott's page.
"I've got peace and I’ve got love ♥️ #gratefulheart," she gushed in the post's caption.
Spelling, who also "liked" McDermott's upload, commented beneath Calo's photo: "Love you both ❤️🙌."
In the comments section of the Open Range actor's post, fans couldn't help but react to not only McDermott seemingly moving on so soon, but Spelling's surprising support of the situation as a whole.
"The fact Tori liked this is mind boggling!" one fan admitted, as another snubbed, "Tori liked the post … she seems ok with how fast you moved on."
Others defended McDermott's new relationship, with a third Instagram user declaring: "Tori and Dean [are] proudly supporting each other. That’s the only that that matters. No need to talk s--- on their situation. Cheers 🥂 🔥🔥🔥."
"I am happy they are so cordial with all parties. They are doing what is right for their children. What they are doing must not be easy, and I wish nothing but happiness for all involved," a fourth person stated.
McDermott and Spelling, 51, share five kids together: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hatti, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7.
The separated spouses tied the knot in 2006 after meeting on the set of the 2005 film Mind Over Murder. In Spelling's divorce filing, she listed the exes' date of separation as June 17, 2023.
Spelling and McDermott had a bit of a rocky marriage — with their struggles being documented through their reality show Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood between 2007 and 2012.